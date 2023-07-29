Brazil’s Thiago Braz, who won the men’s pole vault title at his home Rio 2016 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) after testing positive for the banned substance ostarine.

Braz, 29, who added a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, faces a four-year ban if the allegations are proven.

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator that can help muscle growth, and as such has similar effects to testosterone.

Braz, who won the world junior title in 2012, set what remains as a national and Olympic record in Rio as he cleared 6.03 metres - a personal best by 10 centimetres - to relegate France’s defending champion and record holder Renaud Lavillenie to second place.

Four years later in Tokyo he claimed a second Olympic medal as he cleared 5.87m to finish behind Mondo Duplantis of Sweden and Chris Nilsen of the United States.

Last year he again finished behind Duplantis at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, clearing an area indoor record of 5.95m for silver.

He missed a medal by one place at last summer’s World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Meanwhile Ethiopian distance runner Fantu Eticha Jimma, 35, who ran a personal best of 2hr 22min 52sec to finish second in last year’s Paris Marathon, has been banned for five years by the AIU, while her results since January 20 this year have been annulled.

Jimma tested positive for the prohibited substance EPO in two separate tests earlier this year, the first of which was analysed after the second.

The two results were viewed by the AIU as a single anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) incurring a standard ban of four years, but she received an additional two years for "aggravating circumstances."

In a statement explaining the decision the AIU said: "The athlete has provided two urine samples, more than three weeks apart from each other, which following analysis revealed the presence of EPO.

"This constitutes clear evidence of the athlete’s use of a prohibited substance (EPO) on multiple occasions and justifies an increase of the period of ineligibility based on aggravating circumstances."

However the tariff was reduced by one year based on an earlier admission of the offence by the athlete and an acceptance of the sanction.

Jimma, who has been running top level marathons since 2013, when she finished sixth in Paris and won in Hong Kong, returned her first adverse test from a sample taken on January 20 this year after she had finished fourth in the Doha Marathon in 2:23.21, her second best time.

On February 12 she was tested by World Athletics at a competition in Hong Kong, and this result was analysed on March 31, showing the presence of EPO, with the athlete being notified on April 4.

On April 26 Jimma sent a letter to the AIU via her management company - Ms Rossella Grazziotto for Demadonna Athletic Promotions - providing an explanation for the adverse finding.

Jimma alleged that she had been treated by a doctor with medicines described to her as "vitamins" at a hospital in Ethiopia on February 8, 2023.

The AIU determined this explanation failed to explain the presence of a prohibited substance.

On June 5 the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited laboratory in Doha, Qatar reported the presence of EPO in the test taken on January 20, and the athlete was notified on June 15.

On June 26 Jimma returned an admission of ADRVs and acceptance of consequences form.