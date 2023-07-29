France and Jamaica boosted their chances of qualification from Group F of the FIFA Women's World Cup as they took slender victories while Sweden thumped Italy to progress from Group G.

Captain Wendie Renard headed a late winner for France as they got the better of Brazil 2-1 in Brisbane's Lang Park.

Eugenie le Sommer broke the deadlock for Les Bleues after 17 minutes before Debinha equalised in the second half.

End-to-end action ensued but it was Renard that made the difference with seven minutes to go despite struggling with a minor injury.

"She is the leader of the team," France manager Hervé Renard said.

"If she was not able to play today then it wouldn't be the same. We were lucky to have her today."

Jamaica moved into second in Group F at the FIFA Women's World Cup with victory against Panama ©Getty Images

Brazil would have qualified for the last 16 with victory but instead will have to get a result against Jamaica in their final group match on Wednesday (August 2).

The Jamaicans crept passed Panama 1-0 today in front of 15,987 at the Perth Rectangular Stadium.

It was another header that proved decisive as Allyson Swaby rose highest to connect with a Trudi Carter Cross in the 56th minute.

The result marked the Reggae Girlz first ever Women's World Cup win after they lost all three group games in their tournament debut at France 2019.

Rebecka Blomqvist, left, scored Sweden's fifth as they beat Italy 5-0 to confirm their place in the knockout rounds ©Getty Images

France and Jamaica are now top with four points and the former are due to meet Panama on Wednesday to decide the group.

The only other action of the day was in Group G and saw Sweden hit five past Italy at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The 2019 semi-finalists took the lead through new Arsenal signing Amanda Ilestedt with a 39th minute header before Fridolina Rolfo and Stina Blackstenius scored in quick succession to end the first half.

A second from Ilestedt was supplemented by a Rebecka Blomqvist strike to make it 5-0 at full-time.

The Swedes have now won two from two, after beating South Africa earlier in the tournament, and have subsequently advanced to the knockout rounds.