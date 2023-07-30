International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Leonz Eder has met Chinese President Xi Jinping and political leaders from five countries at the FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

Xi and his wife Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet at the city's Jinniu Hotel.

The Chinese President welcomed guests to the Summer World University Games, which have been delayed by two years due to the country's tough COVID-19 restrictions.

According to Chinese official state news agency Xinhua, Xi expressed China's commitment to contribution to international youth sport and his hope the FISU Games can promote understanding among young people from around the world.

He later declared the Summer World University Games open at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park, and Swiss official Eder claimed his interest in the multi-sport event was testament to its prestige.





Xi Jinping opened the FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu on Friday - the third time the event has been held in China ©Chengdu 2021

China previously held the Games, when it was known as the Universiade, at Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011, with this the first edition in the country since Xi became President in 2013.





"After the 2001 Summer Universiades in Beijing and 2011 in Shenzhen, Chengdu is already the third Chinese host of the Summer World Games for students, where 6,500 athletes from 113 nations compete in 18 sports," Eder said.

"The presence of Xi Jinping, who officially opened the Games, underlines the importance that the Chinese leadership attaches to FISU, but also to its international presence as an organiser of major sporting events with worldwide appeal."

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Mauritanian President Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, Burundian leader Evariste Ndayishimiye and Guyanese President Irfaan Aliamong also attended the banquet with Xi and Eder.

China has also adopted an increasingly assertive foreign policy under Xi.

Critics argue the human rights has deteriorated under his rule, with China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and its record in Tibet and Hong Kong coming under scrutiny.

Heads of state from Indonesia, Georgia, Mauritania, Burundi and Guyana also attended the banquet ©FISU

Last year's Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing, held under a "closed-loop management system" due to strict COVID-19 countermeasures, prompted accusations of attempted sportswashing towards the Chinese Government.

Chendgu 2021 is China's first major multi-sport event since it eased COVID-19-related restrictions on international arrivals, with the delayed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games also due to be held from September 23 to October 8 this year.

The FISU Games are set to run until August 8.