Japan win all four judo golds at Chengdu 2021 as hosts China bag wushu hat-trick

Japan continued their judo dominance by winning all four golds on the second day of competition at the International University Sports Federation Summer World University Games in Chengdu.

After South Korea’s Huh Mi-mi denied Japan a clean sweep yesterday, they ensured there were no slip-ups today at the Jianyang Cultural and Sports Center Gymnasium.

The first gold of the day was won by Kirari Yamaguchi who defeated Marie Agathe Devitry of France in the women’s under-63 kilogram final.

Nadiah Talitha Krachten of The Netherlands and Agatha Schmidt of Germany were the bronze medallists.

Japan sealed their second gold when Tatsuki Ishihara defeated Rashid Mammadaliyev of Azerbaijan in the men’s under-73kg final.

The bronze medals were won by Askar Narkulov of Kazakhstan and Uranbayar Odgerel of Mongolia.

Mayu Honda made it a hat-trick of golds for Japan when she overcame Germany’s Samira Bock to take the women’s under-70kg title, while Italy’s Irene Pedrotti and Switzerland’s Gioia Vetterli claimed bronze medals.

Japan’s fourth and final gold came courtesy of Yoshito Hojo when he defeated Uzbekistan’s Nurbek Murtozoev in the men’s under-81kg final.

France’s Arnaud Landja Aregba and Georgia’s Zaur Dvalashvili took the other podium spots after winning their bronze-medal matches.

Kirari Yamaguchi won Japan's first judo gold medal of the day with success in the women’s under-63kg category ©FISU

Archery competition got underway with success for South Korea, China, India and Japan.

South Korea won compound women’s team gold after edging India 229-224.

The bronze medal was won by Chinese Taipei following their 226-224 success over China.

China struck gold in the compound men’s team, beating France 231-224 in the final, while India overcame South Korea 229-226 for bronze.

India emerged victorious from the compound mixed team event, edging South Korea 157-156 in the final.

Chinese Taipei sealed bronze thanks to a 158-155 triumph against China.

China also claimed the recurve women’s team title after defeating South Korea 5-4 in the gold-medal match.

India sealed another medal after beating France 5-4 in the bronze-medal clash.

South Korea came out on top in the recurve men’s team, thumping Chinese Taipei 6-0 in the final.

South Korea claimed the women's team poomsae title in Chengdu ©FISU

Italy clinched bronze with a 5-3 win over India.

Japan grabbed the other archery gold after beating South Korea 5-3 in the recurve mixed team gold-medal match.

Italy claimed a 5-4 victory over France for bronze.

China also tasted success in rhythmic gymnastics, winning the group all-around final.

Ukraine placed second, with Japan bagging bronze.

Hungary’s Fanni Pigniczki topped the podium in the individual all-around with a winning total of 126.800.

Ukraine’s Khrystyna Pohranychna amassed 122.300 for silver, while Japan’s Reina Matsusaka overcame compatriot Naruha Suzuki with 120.100 for bronze.

At the Chengdu Shooting Sports School, China claimed both the men’s 50 metres rifle 3 positions team and men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team titles.

Czech Republic’s Matej Rampula struck men’s 25m rapid fire pistol gold, while India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was crowned men’s 50m rifle 3 positions champion.

There was double taekwondo delight for South Korea as they secured both the men’s and women’s team poomsae titles.

China denied South Korea a hat-trick when Liu Siyue and Liang Jie beat Kim Gyeon-gkyu and Son Min-seon in the mixed pair poomsae final.

Wushu action continued at the Chengbei Gymnasium as Coa Maoyuan, Chen Xiaoli and Jin Zhedian all delivered gold for China.

The other titles were won by Macau’s Sam In Wong, Malaysia’s Tammy Tan Hui Ling, Chinese Taipei’s Sun Chia-hung, Nandhira Maurishka of Indonesia and Seyedmohammad Hosseini of Iran.

Competition is due to continue tomorrow.