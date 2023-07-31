Randhir Singh asked to carry on as OCA President after IOC refuse to recognise Sheikh Talal election

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has asked India’s Randhir Singh to continue as acting head of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) after it refused to recognise the election of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah's younger brother as President.

Singh had been serving as Acting President since 2021 after Sheikh Ahmad was forced to step down after being found guilty of forgery in a court in Geneva and sentenced to at least 13 months in prison.

Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah was elected the new permanent President at the OCA General Assembly in Bangkok earlier this month.

The 58-year-old Sheikh Talal beat fellow Kuwaiti Husain Al-Musallam, the organisation's director general and President of World Aquatics, at the OCA General Assembly in Bangkok by 24 votes to 20.

Sheikh Ahmad, who is now Kuwait's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, had travelled to the capital in Thailand to lobby on behalf of his brother in direct opposition to a warning not to from the IOC's chief ethics and compliance officer Pâquerette Girard Zappelli.

After defying the order, Sheikh Ahmad was banned by the IOC Executive Board for three years and an inquiry has been launched into the election, as first reported by insidethegames.

The IOC has now written to 76-year-old Singh, a former secretary general of the OCA under Sheikh Ahmad between 1991 and 2015, asking him to take over again.

"Seeing as the IOC investigation is likely not to be concluded before October 2023 and since the IOC has not recognised the election of Sheikh Talal Al-Sabah, the IOC will continue to work with you [Singh] as OCA’s acting President," they wrote.

"Following the outcome of the IOC investigation, we will work with you to implement the next steps of a roadmap to ensure the continued functioning of the OCA according to the basic principles of good governance."

More follows