Australia kept their FIFA Women's World Cup hopes alive as they cruised past Canada to advance to the knockout rounds and eliminate the Olympic champions.

The co-hosts thrashed the Canadians 4-0 at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium to top Group B even without star player Sam Kerr who was an unused substitute.

A first-half brace from Hayley Raso put them in the driving seat before goals from Mary Fowler and Steph Catley completed the rout.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino was spotted at the match following his six-day absence from the tournament.

He was criticised for departing to Tahiti but his trip to Melbourne represents his first known visit to Australia since it was awarded the competition's hosting rights alongside New Zealand in 2020.

The Matildas suffered a 3-2 loss to Nigeria in their previous fixture which left them outside of the qualification spots.

Gianni Infantino was present at Australia's match against Canada after spending nearly a week away from the tournament

However, Nigeria's 0-0 draw today with the bottom-placed Republic of Ireland in Brisbane's Lang Park helped them take top spot.

Tokyo 2020 gold medallists Canada were left stunned as they recorded their worst World Cup finish since Germany 2011 which also ended in a group stage exit.

In Group C, Japan continued their scintillating form to beat world number six Spain 4-0 and set up a round-of-16 clash with Norway.

The 2011 world champions eased to the victory by finding the net three times inside the first 45 minutes at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Hinata Miyazawa struck twice to double her tally at the tournament and become the current top scorer.

Her goals bookended a fortunate goal for Riko Ueki whose deflected finish looped over goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez and into the net.

Japan are yet to concede a goal so far in the FIFA Women's World Cup as they beat Spain 4-0 to top Group C ©Getty Images

Substitute Mina Tanaka added the fourth in the 82nd minute in front of the 20,957-strong crowd.

Spain's previous wins against Costa Rica and Zambia helped them to still claim second position in the group and advance to the last 16.

The Zambians beat Costa Rica 3-1 today at the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton courtesy of goals from Lushomo Mweemba, Barbra Banda, and Racheal Kundananji.

Melissa Herrera's 47th-minute strike represented Costa Rica's first goal of the tournament.

Competition is set to continue tomorrow with the final Group D and E games.