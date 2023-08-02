The Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games ticketing and sponsorship programme is underway following a ceremony in capital city Honiara.

The ceremony saw Ricoh Solomon Islands officially introduced as the Games' ticketing partner.

It was attended by representatives of the Organising Committee and the company.

"We are deeply honoured to contribute to the outstanding work being carried out by your executives and the entire team preparing for the Sol 2023 Games," said country director of Ricoh Pradeep Narayan.

"As a Japanese company with a strong presence in the Pacific Islands, Ricoh operates worldwide, and we are committed to supporting the Solomon Islands' Government and people in hosting the most remarkable games to date.

"Our goal is to forge strong relationships with our friends from other Pacific Island nations participating in the Games, and we aspire to bolster our Pacific Islands network, families, and communities to promote mutual respect and unity."

The Solomon Islands 2023 Organising Committee have made a Games-long pass available for SBD1000 ©Solomon Islands 2023

Tickets for the Opening Ceremony, on November 19, and the Closing Ceremony on December 2 are priced at SBD200 (£18.60/$23.80/€21.70).

A general admission ticket, which grants the holder access to one venue on one day, is priced at SBD30 (£2.80/$3.50/€3.25) while a pass for every venue across the whole of the Games is available for SBD1000 (£93.40/$119.20/€108.60).

"We are so happy to be partnering with Ricoh in this undertaking as the bronze partner for successful delivery of the Games," said Organising Committee chairman Martin Rara.

"The ticketing system is a very crucial aspect of the Games, especially to control and administer the movement of the public in and out of the venues.

"We are looking forward to the final product of the ticket and the safest use of technology to ensure a secured ticketing system is in place."