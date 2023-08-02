Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) President Diane Henderson hopes the Commonwealth Youth Games here can "foster cultural exchange and lifelong friendships among young people".

The Caribbean nation is gearing up to stage the multi-sport event for athletes aged 14 to 18 for the first time, with the Opening Ceremony scheduled for Friday (August 4) at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

It was initially scheduled to host the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2021 after Belfast was stripped of the event due to political deadlock, but this was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic with Trinidad and Tobago re-confirmed as the host last year.

More than 1,000 athletes from 71 countries are expected to take part and have begun their arrivals in Trinidad and Tobago.

The Youth Games are set to be held at a time when the Commonwealth Games' future has been drawn into question by some observers following the shock cancellation of Victoria 2026.

However, Henderson, who previously served as her country's Chef de Mission at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and succeeded Brian Lewis as TTOC President last year, hopes the Youth Games will deliver lasting memories.

CGF President Dame Louise Martin, centre, is among the officials who has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago for the Commonwealth Youth Games ©Trinbago 2023

"We are delighted to welcome these talented youth athletes to the shores of Trinidad and Tobago," Henderson said, as reported by the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian.

"These Games not only celebrate athletic prowess but also foster cultural exchange and lifelong friendships among young people from diverse backgrounds."

Commonwealth Games Federation President Dame Louise Martin is among the officials who has arrived in Trinidad and Tobago.

She praised organisers for their work in the build-up to the Games.

"I'm so, so thrilled to finally be here and can't wait for the Commonwealth Youth Games to get underway," she said.

"The warm, enthusiastic and helpful welcome we have received from the Organising Committee, the Trinidad and Tobago Government and everyone we have encountered during our stay so far has been a delight."

Hundreds of volunteers have begun their work at the Games, which are due to run until August 11.

Swimming, athletics, Para athletics and cycling are due to be held on Trinidad and beach volleyball, fast5 netball, rugby sevens and triathlon on Tobago during Trinbago 2023.