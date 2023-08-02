Jamaica held Brazil to a draw to dump the South Americans out of the FIFA Women's World Cup while France beat Panama in a nine-goal thriller.

The Reggae Girlz confirmed the ignominious exit for the Copa América Femenina champions after a cagey affair at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

Jamaica manager Lorne Donaldson said his team had "never had this much fun" as they reached the last 16 for the first time.

They have kept three clean sheets in what is their second Women's World Cup appearance, marking a vast improvement from the 12 goals shipped at France 2019.

"We were not expecting to be in the World Cup in 2019," said Donaldson.

"The programme was fairly new and we said, 'Oh, we're in!'.

"It was like being deer in headlights.

France prevailed against Panama in a nine-goal thriller to finish top of Group F ©Getty Images

"We were very young and happy to be there.

"This time around we said, 'Hey, we're not just going to show up.

"We're going to get out of the group.'

"Our mentality was that nothing is impossible."

It marks the first time that Brazil have not advanced to the knockout rounds in 28 years and also saw the retirement of legendary striker Marta.

The 37-year-old is the all-time leading scorer in men's and women's World Cups with 17 goals but was unable to find the net this time around.

The result put Jamaica one point ahead of Brazil in the Group F standings in second place while France confirmed top spot in a remarkable 6-3 win against Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium.

Marta Cox struck inside two minutes for Panama but France eventually powered into a 5-1 lead by the 52nd minute courtesy of goals from Maëlle Lakrar, Léa Le Garrec, and a Kadidiatou Diani hat-trick.

Sweden took their third win of the tournament in Group G with a comfortable 2-0 triumph against Argentina.

It took 66 minutes for the deadlock to be broken but a powerful close-range finish from Rebecka Blomqvist opened the scoring before Elin Rubensson converted a late penalty.

South Africa snuck into the round-of-16 as they snatched a 3-2 win against Italy at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

The Italians led twice through Arianna Caruso but were pegged back by a Benedetta Orsi own goal and Hildah Magaia's strike before Thembi Kgatlana's stoppage time winner sparked jubilant scenes among the Banyana Banyana.