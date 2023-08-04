Zambian women's football team coach Bruce Mwape has been accused of sexual misconduct during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

According to The Guardian, FIFA has launched an investigation into the matter after Mwape was accused of rubbing his hands over the chest of one of his players.

The Southern African nation, that exited the tournament, lost to Japan and Spain 5-0 but registered a historic 3-1 win over Costa Rica in their final group stage match on Monday (July 31).

According to reports, the incident occurred during a training session on Friday (July 28).

"It’s not appropriate for a coach to be touching a player’s breasts," a source was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Mwape was reported to a FIFA delegate who stayed with the team after Zambia's final game as players feared it would affect the team selection.

"FIFA takes any allegation of misconduct extremely seriously and has a clear process in place for anyone in football who wants to report an incident," a FIFA statement read.

"We can confirm that a complaint has been received in relation to the Zambian women’s national team and this is currently being investigated.

"We cannot provide further details regarding an ongoing investigation for obvious confidentiality reasons."

FAZ Provides Update on Bruce Mwape Allegations. pic.twitter.com/pIRKnBEO9T — FAZ (@FAZFootball) August 4, 2023

Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) responded to the incident on social media, with its general secretary Reuben Kamanga saying the National Federation it took them by "surprise".

"We wish to state the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has not received any such complaint from any of the players or officials in the delegation that travelled to the World Cup," said.

"It has therefore come as a surprise for us to hear of such alleged misconduct by the coach as reported in the said online publication.

"As a matter of fact, all the training sessions for the Copper Queens were filmed by the FAZ media team and offers no such footage as envisioned by The Guardian.

"Additionally, a FIFA film crew attached to the Zambian team at the World Cup was present at all training sessions."

The 63-year-old Mwape took charge of the women's national football team of Zambia in May 2018.

In September last year, Mwape and under-17s coach Kaluba Kangwa were among those allegedly investigated for sexual misconduct.

Mwape has denied all allegations so far.