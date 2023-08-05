Spain and Japan register comfortable wins to reach quarter-finals at FIFA Women's World Cup

Spain and Japan have become the first teams to reach the quarter-finals of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Spain thumped Switzerland 5-1 in their round of 16 clash while Japan got the better of Norway 3-1.

Aitana Bonmatí starred for the Spaniards with a brace in the first half while Alba Redondo, Laia Codina and Jennifer Hermoso were on target.

Four of Spain's five goals came in the first half, with Bonmatí breaking the deadlock in the fifth minute.

A crowded penalty box helped Bonmatí to slot home the opener before defender Codina scored a stunning own goal a few minutes later in a moment of madness as goalkeeper Cata Coll was caught off guard.

Spain went ahead again at Eden Park as Redondo dropped a few defenders before scoring past Gaelle Thalmann in the 17th minute.

Hinata Miyazawa has now scored five goals at the #FIFAWWC, equaling Homare Sawa's record in a single tournament. 💫👏 pic.twitter.com/hMi2m59Rrb — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 5, 2023

Codina made up for the error at the stroke of half-time, poking in to make it 4-1 after a scramble.

Hermoso completed the formalities with 20 minutes to go as La Roja reached the last eight stage of the Women's World Cup for the first time.

"The team approached the game well," Spain coach Jorge Vilda said.

"We were very offensive and our football prevailed. What I liked the most about the team was our competitiveness – how we went into the duels and how we won the duels.

"We showed what we can do, even without being at our best level.

"We made history [by reaching the quarter-finals for the first time].

"We proved we are a team of 23 players and we are very happy."

Defensive blunders favoured Japan in two of their three goals against Norway.

On minute 15, Ingrid Syrstad Engen gave the Japanese the lead deflecting a cross from Hinata Miyazawa.

However, the Nordic women were quick to respond as Guro Reiten scored a spectacular header five minutes later, thanks to a superb cross from Vilde Bøe Risa.

Japan went ahead in the second half when Bøe Risa switched off in her own box, feeding Risa Shimizu.

Japan was dominating since then and Miyazawa put the result beyond doubt, calmly finishing to score her fifth goal of the tournament.

"There is still a long way to go, but after I felt frustrated in 2019, I feel like I've overcome an obstacle," Shimizu said after the win.

"We'll head to the next one, but I feel we got a really great victory today."