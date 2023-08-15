Spain captain Olga Carmona hit a late winner as the country reached its first FIFA Women’s World Cup Final with a 2-1 win against Sweden.

In a thrilling finale at Eden Park in Auckland, three goals were scored in the last ten minutes as Spain set up a match against either co-hosts Australia or European champions England.

A cagey first half featured few chances with the best coming three minutes before the break as a side-footed effort from Spain’s Fridolina Rolfo was pushed away by Swedish keeper Cata Coll.

With extra-time looming, Spain took the lead in the 81st minute after a cross from Jenni Hermoso ricocheted off Jonna Andersson before substitute Salma Paralluelo netted.

In the process Paralluelo became the second youngest player to score in a Women’s World Cup semi-final, at the age of 19 years and 275 days.

Rebecka Blomqvist levelled for Sweden in the 88th minute, before Spain regained the advantage a minute later in Auckland ©Getty Images

The youngest is Kara Lang of Canada, in 2003, at the age of 16 years and 348 days.

Sweden levelled with two minutes remaining as a cross from Lina Hurtig found fellow substitute Rebecka Blomqvist, who finished beyond Coll.

Moments later, Spain clinched a dramatic victory when a corner was rolled to Carmona whose shot thundered in off the underside of the crossbar.

The second semi-final between Australia and England is due to be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney tomorrow.

Stadium Australia hosted athletics competition as well as the Opening and Closing Ceremonies during both the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.