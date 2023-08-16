OBS chief vows to give Paris 2024 "cinematic look" in nod to history

Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) chief executive Yiannis Exarchos has vowed to give next year’s Olympics in Paris a "cinematic look" in the "birthplace of cinema".

The OBS has once again been charged with delivering the pictures and sounds of the Olympics and Paralympics to viewers across the world.

Unlike previous editions, the OBS is set to use cinematic lenses with shallower depths of field that aim to bring viewers into the heart of the action and convey the athletes’ emotions.

French brothers Auguste and Louis Lumière created the camera and project apparatus, called cinématographe which gave birth to the big screen, with the first public movie screening held in Paris in 1895.

"Paris and France are the birthplace of cinema," Exarchos told French newspaper L'Équipe.

"Also, we would like to give these Games a more cinematic look.

"That's why we'll be using a lot of cinematic lenses which will give the image a texture that you get on the big screen and not really on TV."

Exarchos revealed that the OBS had "more or less finalised" production plans for Paris 2024 with less than a year to go until the Games are due to open as he heaped praise on French organisers.

"The Organising Committee has managed to maintain all the key elements that make these Games so special, from the Opening Ceremony on the Seine to the events in the heart of the city or the participation of the public with the marathon for all or the park of champions," said Exarchos.

"All of this makes me say that Paris is going to be a tipping point in the organisation of the Games.

France is considered the birthplace of cinema after Auguste and Louis Lumière invented cinématographe ©Getty Images

"All this in an uncertain world, whether economically or geopolitically.

"Despite this context, Paris has managed to maintain its vision, and that is very important."

The Opening Ceremony is set to be staged on the Seine with hundreds of thousands of fans given the opportunity to watch from the banks of the rivers.

A trial run was staged last month as a fleet of 39 boats sailed the six-kilometre route from Austerlitz Bridge to the foot of the Eiffel Tower.

The OBS also took the opportunity to test out equipment as it looks set to use three custom-made boats, equipped with state-of-the-art camera systems specifically designed and tailored to capture the river pageant with high-quality, stabilised images.

"I have always been a big supporter of this Opening Ceremony," said Exarchos.

"What I can say now is that we are able to organise it and film it.

"In this sense, the tests carried out were very important.

"They proved to us that we can set up the operation technically and operationally.

OBS employed three specially adapted craft during a test event for the Opening Ceremony of Paris 2024 held on the River Seine ©Getty Images

"We have developed new systems that will be used for the cover. We have built three boats that will allow us to film the ceremony from the river with high quality images.

"We know we can do it."

Paris is set to stage the Olympics from July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

"We want to provide broadcasters and beyond, the world with better access to athletes," added Exarchos.

"The coverage you will see during the Paris Games will be characterised by more images and experiences of the athletes, not only during the competition, but also during their preparation.

"We will be closer to the athletes.

"When I talk about this, I'm not just talking about the quality of the images, which is important, but above all I'm thinking of capturing and transmitting the emotions of athletes.

"We suffered a lot during the pandemic and all this distance between humans has left a negative impact on us.

"I think there is now a real desire for more contact, more interaction on a physical level and this also concerns the athletes."