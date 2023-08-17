European Paralympic Committee President Raymon Blondel has revealed plans to create continental winter multi-sport events as part of a proposed new "long-term" sporting calendar.

Blondel told insidethegames that talks had begun with International Federations over the possibility of establishing a Winter European Para Championships (EPC) and a Winter European Para Youth Games (EPYG).

Rotterdam in The Netherlands is currently staging the first EPC which brings together 10 Summer Paralympic sports for 13 days of competition.

It is hoped that the event, held under the patronage of the European Paralympic Committee, will be hosted every four years and staged in the year preceding the Paralympics.

The European Paralympic Committee is also aiming to organise the sixth edition of the EPYG in two years’ time.

Blondel believes multi-sport events can have a greater impact and create more media attention to Para sports as he explores new winter editions.

The European Paralympic Committee is looking to create a new "long-term" sporting calendar ©European Paralympic Committee

"It has been quite an intense two years for the European Paralympic Committee," Blondel told insidethegames.

"We have pushed very hard in trying to deliver the needs of our members and involving them in all our work.

"One of the important things is providing sport opportunities and preferably multi-sport opportunities on a continental scale.

"We are working on a long-term sports calendar.

"We think that Para sport in Europe deserves this and our members are asking for this as well.

"Now we have the European Para Championships and we are working on a youth version as well with the next edition held in 2025.

"We are also exploring the opportunities of having a winter version of the European Para Championships and also a winter version, maybe smaller, for the European Para Youth Games as well."

Blondel suggested that the EPYG could be the first multi-sport event to hold a winter version with a possible inaugural staging in 2027.

"We have had some first talks with the International Federations," said Blondel.

"There are only a few winter sports active on the Paralympic Games.

"In sledge hockey and wheelchair curling, it will be quite challenging to have national teams so those are not the easiest ones to get involved from the beginning.

European Paralympic Committee President Raymon Blondel admits holding wheelchair curling as part of a multi-sport event might be "quite challenging" ©Getty Images

"On the contrary, sports like snowboarding, skiing, biathlon and Nordic, there is a field of young people stepping in there.

"This might start for the youth version and be a more compact event.

"We need to do this step by step so quality over quantity.

"The ambition is clear to have multi-sport events calendar.

"If we have a very clear sequence, one year prior to the Paralympic Games, a multi-sport event in the European Para Championships and one year after a youth event.

"One could imagine that in 2027 after Milan Cortina 2026, there will be a European Para Youth Games and then in 2029 prior to the 2030 Winter Paralympics a European Para Championships.

"That is already quite intense.

"We know our limits and I think this is a very clear calendar."