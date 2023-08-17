Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews has suffered a decline in support since he sensationally pulled the plug on the Australian state staging the 2026 Commonwealth Games, a new poll has revealed.

A survey carried out by Resolve Political Monitor has found that the Victorian Government’s vote has dropped from 41 per cent to 39 - which is the Andrews’ Labor-led administration’s lowest score since November last year when it fell to 36.

Despite the drop, Andrews’ party remains ahead of the Coalition group, led by John Pesutto, but the opposition has seen its primary vote increase from 26 to 28 over the past two months.

It has also been reported by the Daily Mail Australia that Andrews’ likeability is slipping having dropped from 49 per cent to 44, while support for Pesutto has grown from 26 to 29.

Jim Reed, a director at Resolve Political Monitor, told Australian newspaper The Age that the decline in support for Andrews showed that some voters "weren’t impressed with recent events and announcements".

Among those include his contentious decision to ban new homes from connecting to natural gas from the start of next year.

Opposition leader John Pesutto, left, has seen his support grow over the past two months ©Getty Images

The announcement was part of Victoria’s efforts to reach net zero emissions by 2045 and claimed it would save households up to AUD$1,000 (£500/$640/€590) on their annual energy bills.

Another controversial move taken by Andrews was to withdraw Victoria from hosting the Commonwealth Games in three years’ time.

"[The voters] only need to disagree with one [policy] that they feel is important and it will change their vote," Reed told The Age.

"While some are popular, the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games and banning domestic gas are more controversial."

Andrews has blamed spiralling costs for pulling out of the contract, claiming staging the Games in 2026 would now require a budget of AUD$6 billion (£3.1 billion/$4 billion/€3.6 billion).

He said that he "would not take money out of schools and hospitals in order to fund an event that is three times the cost [which] is estimated and budgeted for last year".

However, his claims over potential cost overruns have been disputed, with Commonwealth Games Australia (CGA) chief executive Craig Phillips saying they were "a gross exaggeration".

CGA chief executive Craig Phillips was among those to criticise Victoria Premier Daniel Andrew after pulling out of hosting the Commonwealth Games in three years' time ©Getty Images

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) President Dame Louise Martin also blamed the Victorian Government for the budget increasing, claiming that they often went against the advice of her organisation.

It has been reported by Sky News Australia that taxpayers in Victoria could have to fork out AUD$4.5million (£2.26 million/$2.9 million/€2.65 million) to compensate staff that had been made redundant following the cancellation of the Host City Contract.

According to Sky News Australia, up to 90 non-executive staff that had lost their jobs may receive up to AUD$50,000 (£25,200/$32,100/€29,500) each.

Last month, Australian lawyers acting for Victoria returned home from London without having agreed a compensation deal.

The CGF is reportedly asking for up to AUD$500 million (£262 million/$337 million/€303 million) to compensate them for the crisis that Andrews has plunged the organisation in.

Any money received is expected to be used to help a replacement city put on the Games in 2026.

It has also been reported that CGA is considering taking legal action against Victoria over the loss of an AUD$26 million (£13.6 million/$17.5 million/€15.7 million) contract.