VOW Nutrition has announced a partnership with Team GB in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The sports nutrition brand has been signed up as the British team’s official nutrition licensee, with two of the country’s Olympic medallists named as VOW Nutrition ambassadors.

Matt Richards, who was part of the British quartet that won 4x200 metres freestyle relay swimming gold at Tokyo 2020, and athlete Daryll Neita, who won 4x100 metres relay bronze medals at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, will both be supported by VOW Nutrition as they prepare for next year’s Summer Olympics in Paris.

VOW Nutrition is set to release a collection of official product accessories, including branded water and shaker bottles, as part of the deal with Team GB.

Speaking about the partnership, swimmer Richards said: "The Paris 2024 Olympic Games is as close as it gets to a home Games, so we anticipate an electric atmosphere.

VOW Nutrition is set to release a collection of branded Team GB products prior to Paris 2024 ©VOW Nutrition

"While winning gold in the 4x200m freestyle event in Tokyo was an incredible experience, I am determined to surpass my previous performance and strive for even more medals in Paris for the team.

"I am constantly seeking marginal gains, so partnering with VOW Nutrition is an exciting opportunity to explore what we can accomplish together."

VOW Nutrition chief executive Simon Stevens added: "We are immensely proud to collaborate with Team GB in anticipation of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

"All our products are made in Britain and our packaging is produced domestically and is 100 per cent recyclable.

"We are excited to work with Team GB and look forward to a successful Paris 2024 Olympic Games."