Paris 2024 quota places on the line at UIPM Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships

Paris 2024 quota places are on the line at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Pentathlon and Laser Run World Championships, set to begin in Bath, England tomorrow.

Three men and three women are set to secure places at the next Summer Olympics through the men’s and women’s pentathlon final, due to be held on the penultimate day of competition on August 27.

More than 750 athletes from 54 nations are due to participate as world titles are on the line across both pentathlon and laser run disciplines.

The Laser Run World Championships are first up, with action beginning tomorrow with the women’s individual.

The men’s individual is due to follow on Sunday (August 20), with the Para laser run and mixed relays scheduled for Monday (August 21).

World titles will be available across all ages ranging from under-nines to over-70s.

Australia is sending a contingent of 19 athletes, with the senior categories set to feature star names including Switzerland’s Alexandre Dallenbach, who has already qualified for Paris 2024, on the men’s side, and Asian modern pentathlon champion Shuai Luo of China, on the women’s side.

The Para Laser Run World Championships are set to be incorporated into the able-bodied competition and are due to be contested on August 21.

Reigning Olympic champion Joseph Choong is among the contenders for the men's pentathlon world title in Bath ©Getty Images

Athletes from Egypt, France, Britain and Ireland are set to participate including defending champion Omar Bouyoucef of France, who triumphed last year in Lisbon, Portugal.

Following the laser run disciplines, attention is set to turn to pentathlon from Tuesday (August 22).

In the women’s event, Elena Micheli of Italy, current holder of the women’s world title, and winner of the 2023 World Cup Final gold medal, is among the favourites.

Her compatriot Alice Sotero, the current world number one is expected to challenge as is a strong home contingent led by world number two Kerenza Bryson, one of four British athletes in the world’s top 25.

In the men’s event Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Joseph Choong of Britain, the defending champion, is set to renew his rivalry from last year’s World Championship men’s final with Mohanad Shaban of Egypt.

Egyptian brothers Ahmed and Mohamed Elgendy are set to be in the mix, while other names to watch include European Games champion Giorgio Malan of Italy and Olympic bronze medallist Woongtae Jun of South Korea.

Looking forward to the Championships, which is due to conclude on August 28 with the pentathlon mixed relay, championship event director Rebecca Leach said: "We want to show the exciting evolution of modern pentathlon by delivering an innovative, inclusive and athlete-focused World Championships that helps widen the global and national appeal of pentathlon and the other UIPM sports.

"The whole event will be really interactive for spectators and their families, both in the stadium and away from the field of play where we will have activities for everyone of all ages."