International University Sports Federation (FISU) Acting President Leonz Eder says he is optimistic that Chengdu could one day host an Olympic Games, following a successful Summer World University Games in the city.

Chengdu hosted the delayed Summer World University Games in July and August, which was originally due to take place in 2021, but rearranged because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Games featured more than 6,500 athletes from 113 countries, with hosts China ending top of the medals table, winning more than 100 golds.

Writing for insidethegames Eder said he believed the Games had demonstrated Chengdu’s position as "a prominent sporting city."

"The venues used will deliver tangible social benefits, demonstrating Chengdu’s position as a prominent sporting city - one that is capable of planning and hosting major international sporting events, including, hopefully, the Olympic Games in the future," he said.

"FISU is proud of the long-term relationships we have with our host cities, extending long after the Closing Ceremony.

Leonz Eder expressed his "sincere gratitude" to organisers and everyone involved in Chengdu 2021, which concluded earlier this month ©FISU

"In Chengdu a museum is already in place celebrate our shared successes, while a partnership with the Chengdu Sport University will see its students become a special part of our community."

Eder said that one of his personal highlights of the Games was meeting the President of China Xi Jinping, who opened the event.

Reflecting on the Games Eder added: "The success of the event was only possible due to the dedication, passion, patience and resilience of all involved.

"I must express my sincere gratitude, both personally and on behalf of FISU, to the Chengdu 2021 Organising Committee, the Federation of University Sports of China, the Government of the People's Republic of China, Sichuan province, and the city and the people of Chengdu for their unwavering support.

"The Games were not only a world-class sporting event in terms of performance, but also an opportunity for youth to come together to brighten and inspire our world."

Chengdu was the third Chinese mainland city to host the FISU Summer World University Games, following on from Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011.

