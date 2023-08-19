Sweden defeat co-hosts Australia to secure third place at FIFA Women’s World Cup

Sweden defeated co-hosts Australia 2-0 to earn third place at a FIFA Women’s World Cup for a fourth time.

A penalty from Fridolina Rolfo and a second-half goal from Kosovare Asllani secured the Swedes their fourth bronze medal at Women’s World Cups.

Meanwhile fourth place represents a best-ever Women’s World Cup finish for the Matildas at a tournament which FIFA President Gianni Infantino claimed was "truly transformational" in Australia and New Zealand.

Sweden dominated the early stages at Brisbane Stadium and had the chance to take the lead when a video assistant referee review concluded that Australian Clare Hunt had fouled Stina Blackstenius inside the penalty area.

Rolfo struck her penalty low and hard into the right-hand corner to give Sweden the advantage.

Sweden's Lina Hurtig, right, challenges Australia's Emily Van-Egmond for the ball during the third place match in Brisbane ©Getty Images

Zecira Musovic maintained Sweden’s lead with good saves from Hayley Raso and Sam Kerr.

Just after the hour mark Sweden extended their advantage when Rolfo laid the ball off for Asllani, who struck a shot first time past Matildas keeper Mackenzie Arnold.

Rolfo, who scored in both meetings between the countries during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, was named as the player of the match.

The tournament is due to conclude tomorrow with the final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Both nations are aiming to win the tournament for the first time, with the finale taking place at a venue which hosted the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics competitions during the Sydney 2000 Olympic and Paralympic Games.