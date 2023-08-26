Over 1800 volunteers for the Asian Games have attended a commencement ceremony with 30 days to go until the Games begin in Hangzhou in China.

The event was held at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium where the volunteers were invited to extend an invitation to visitors from around the world under the theme Friends Unite.

The complete volunteer force for the Games numbers some 37,600 who have been drawn mainly from the 46 Zhejiang universities.

1800 volunteers attended a special "Games Commencement" rally at the Zhejiang University Zijingang Gymnasium ©HAGOC

Organisers had initially received more than 317,000 applications in a process which began in 2021 following a global recruitment campaign.

"Currently, 37,600 volunteers have assembled ready to provide meticulous services in their best conditions during the competitions, offering the most standardised and professional services for these upcoming sports and cultural events, showcasing the spirit of Chinese youth to Asia and the world," a statement from Hangzhou 2022 said.

The volunteer force includes competition officials, minority language translators, and medical care personnel.

They will work in more than 90 competition venues and also at training venues, whilst others will form "special work teams."

The Asian Games, which were postponed from 2022, due to China's strict coronavirus protocols, are scheduled to open on September 23.