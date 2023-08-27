The aptly-named Victor Kiplangat of Uganda, Commonwealth marathon champion last year, became World Athletics Championships men's marathon champion here today - and set his sights on an Olympic gold in Paris next year.

The 23-year-old, who won his title in Birmingham last summer despite taking a wrong turn close to the end of the course, was in no doubt about his personal trajectory after this impressively controlled victory on the baking streets of the Hungarian capital Budapest in a finishing time of 2 hours 8min 53sec.

"This has been my dream and it has come true at last," Kiplangat said after crossing the line in Heroes' Square 19 seconds clear of the fast-finishing Israeli runner Maru Teferi, who overtook the flagging Ethiopian Leul Gebresilase on the orange carpet just 50 metres ahead of the finishing line.

"Last year I was Commonwealth Games champion and that made me think this year I must become world champion.

"Now my prayers have been answered and hopefully next year in Paris I will become Olympic champion too.

"It was hard today because it was so hot but I felt comfortable because I prepared well for this weather. I knew it was possible because I had trained well.

"When I reached 30 kilometres I knew I felt strong and decided to push.

"I had great energy and that allowed me to go.

"Then at 35km I could surge again.

"That was always my plan and I managed to do it."

Other notable runners were less comfortable in the conditions, including Ethiopia’s defending champion Tamirat Tola, who was in bronze medal position with just five kilometres remaining before being overtaken by Teferi, who dropped out before the 39km marker.

Teferi’s fast-finishing was all the more remarkable for the fact that he had fallen heavily as the field entered its third and final 10km loop. If anything, however, the mishap seemed to galvanise him to his medal-winning effort.

At 35km he was charging on in fifth place, 22 seconds behind Kiplangat and Gebresilase but closing rapidly on the two men closest to him, Tola and his compatriot Stephen Kissa, who had also picked himself up from a nasty-looking fall on the final loop.

By 40km Teferi was in bronze position - and wanting more as he pushed on along Andrássy Avenue looking more like a track than a road runner as he headed for silver in 2:09:12.

Afterwards Teferi, who won European silver in Munich last year, made it clear that he also has rising ambition for Paris 2024.

"I tried to do my best in this hot weather and I am glad I managed to finish with the silver," said the 31-year-old, who was born in Ethiopia to a family of Ethiopian-Jewish background and emigrated with them to Israel when he was 14.

"I wanted to get the best out of me and this competition was my biggest target.

"I am glad I managed to fulfil my dream.

"I fell down after the 30km and tore my t-shirt.

"Somebody touched me and I just fell but I tried to move on to finish the race in the best possible condition."

Israel's Maru Teferi, despite a heavy fall with around 10km to go in the men's marathon, moved up to win silver on the final run-in as he passed Ethiopia's Leul Gebresilase ©Getty Images

Kiplangat always looked in control of his destiny as he led the field into the final 10 kilometres, despite the fact that Gebresilase - who barely made it over the line to clock 2:09.19 - was shadowing him so closely that he must have feared for the security of his shoes.

While his compatriots Joshua Cheptegei - the world 5,000 and 10,000m record holder - and Jacob Kiplimo, who also won Commonwealth gold last summer, over 10,000m, have been the main focus of attention in Ugandan athletics, Kiplangat now has his own high profile established.

Kiplangat paid tribute to the help he had received from Kiplimo, who is a year younger than him but has already won world and Olympic bronze at 10,000m.

"Back home they will be celebrating this victory," Kiplangat said.

"My wife and my children, my fans and my whole nation will be proud of me and this gold medal.

"I need to thank Jacob Kiplimo.

"He has given me a lot of motivation and inspired me with his performances.

"But I am so grateful as well for his advice and guidance.

"Without that I couldn't have won today."

There was a surprise fourth-place finish for Lesotho’s Tebello Ramakongoana, who moved steadily up the field over the closing stages to clock a personal best of 2:09:57, with Kissa securing a hugely creditable fifth place in 2:10:22.

"I'm very satisfied with my results, this is a good omen before the Olympics, where I want to run my best too," said the 26-year-old, who was 35th in last year's World Championship marathon in Eugene.

Tola was one of 19 entrants who failed to finish as the conditions - with the temperature rising to 28C and humidity at well over 50 per cent - took their toll.