Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has sought an explanation for France winning only one silver medal at the World Athletics Championships here less than one year before Paris 2024, and is set to meet leaders from the French Athletics Federation.

France entered 78 athletes at the World Championships in the Hungarian capital, its biggest team since it hosted the event at Paris 2024 athletics and Para athletics venue the Stade de France 20 years ago.

However, its only medal was a surprise men's 4x400 metres relay silver with a national record 2min 58.45sec.

France's only medallist from last year Kevin Mayer was forced to withdraw from his decathlon title defence after two events because of injury.

RMC Sport reported Oudéa-Castéra has summoned French Athletics Federation President André Giraud, national technical director Patrick Ranvier, director of high performance Romain Barras and manager of Olympic preparations Yann Cucherat to a meeting on Tuesday (August 29) to explain the results.

Barras has admitted the performance had fallen below expectations.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has called for a meeting with French Athletics Federation officials on August 29 to discuss the performance in Budapest ©Getty Images

"It doesn't scare me more than a single or two medals, because it remains below our hopes," he said, as reported by RMC Sport.

"And the density is interesting.

"When we look at the world balance sheets this year, we can hope for about 15 finalists."

France won only one silver medal in athletics at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through Mayer in the decathlon, and the World Championships adds to concerns over how they will perform at their home Games.

While host nations regularly enjoyed a bounce in performance with home advantage at the Olympics, France's overall performance at Tokyo 2020 - its joint-lowest medal haul of the 21st century with 33 - reportedly prompted a call from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach to the National Sports Agency for improvement at Paris 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron also admitted results were "not quite what we expected".

France is targeting its first top-five finish on the medals table since London 1948 next year.

Athletics at Paris 2024 is due to be held from August 1 to 11.