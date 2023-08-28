New Zealand Olympic Committee welcome Mānuka Pharm as official honey partner

The New Zealand Olympic Committee (NZOC) has recruited Mānuka Pharm as its official honey partner.

Mānuka Pharm is a New Zealand-owned brand of mānuka and is part of a group that is one of the country's main exporters of the plant's honey products.

Its brands are distributed worldwide including in Europe, Asia, and North America.

"We're thrilled to have Mānuka Pharm onboard as a partner of the New Zealand Team," said NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol.

"This is a great local organisation which makes some fantastic products and we're really pleased that they'll be helping to send our team to the Paris Olympic Games."

NZOC chief executive Nicki Nicol has expressed her delight with the partnership saying that Mānuka Pharm will be helping to send New Zealand's athletes to Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

The Mānuka Pharm products are designed to support wellbeing through everyday use and the NZOC partnership is hoped to further promote the brand with the help of New Zealand's top athletes.

The packaging of products in the New Zealand mānuka honey will feature the NZOC logo.

"There's a really nice synergy between the New Zealand Team and what we're doing at Mānuka Pharm," said Mānuka Pharm group chief operations officer Justin Gibson.

"It's a busy time for the New Zealand team as its athletes prepare for the Paris Olympic Games and we're excited to support them as they work towards the pinnacle of sport."

At Paris 2024, New Zealand's athletes are set to appear at a 27th Olympic Games after being represented at each edition since London 1908, although that was part of a combined team with Australia.