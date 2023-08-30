NBC predict coverage of Paris 2024 Paralympics will be 'for the ages'

Media giants NBC have insisted their coverage of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris will be "record setting" and "one for the ages,"

The NBC broadcast network and streaming service Peacock will be the primary platforms used to carry coverage of the Games.

"It is a great privilege to present the Paralympic Games to the American people," said NBC Olympic and Paralympic President Gary Zenkel.

"Paris 2024 has an incredibly exciting plan for the Paralympics, and our coverage and distribution will match their grand ambition."

IPC President Andrew Parsons is looking forward to a Paralympics where competitors will compete in full stadia and not be obliged to wear masks ©Getty Images

Around 1,500 hours of coverage of the Peacock streaming service will represent a record for Paralympic coverage in the United States.

"Peacock will be the most comprehensive Paralympic destination in U.S. media history," NBC said in a statement.

"These will be the most spectacular Games ever because the sport will be amazing and the venues are fantastic at the heart of the city," International Paralympic Committee (IPC) President Andrew Parsons told NBC.

"To have spectators back after two editions of the Paralympic Games without spectators is a great opportunity that we have,"

NBC is set to offer over 140 hours of Paralympic programming across NBC, USA Network and CNBC is to include daily live coverage of every competition.

At weekends, NBC expects to feature nine hours of Paralympic coverage, six of which are to be in 'prime time,' slots.

Presenters are also set to travel to Paris to introduce the coverage.

"We are excited to take our presentation of the Paralympic Games to the next level with enhanced venue coverage and a larger on-site presence," NBCUniversal (NBCU) Paralympic senior producer Alexa Pritting said.

NBCU are also to provide comprehensive live streaming coverage on NBC Sports digital platforms, including com and the NBC Sports app.

The company have also been working with the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to develop material United States team members with special features revealing their personal stories training, motivation, and performance,

"We take pride in our commitment to grow the Games alongside the IPC and USOPC, working together to attract sponsors and advertisers who will support the Paralympics, already one of the world’s most compelling sporting events and one with so much potential to grow as we approach a historic domestic Games in Los Angeles in 2028,”Zenkel added.

The Games are set to begin on August 28, 2024 with an Opening Ceremony centred around the Place de la Concorde.