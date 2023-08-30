World Boxing reveals more than 40 unnamed nominations for first elections on date to be announced

World Boxing has claimed that more than 40 nominations have been submitted for elections at its planned inaugural Congress in November, although details are yet to be provided on who is standing or the date of the meeting.

The governing body was established in April as a breakaway from the International Boxing Association which has since been banished from the Olympic Movement, and wants to secure recognition from the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

It plans to stage an inaugural Congress in November, but a date and venue is yet to be announced.

Despite the IBA becoming the first governing body to be expelled from the Olympic Movement in June following long-standing financial and governance issues, only 12 countries have officially joined World Boxing to date, although it claims more are going through the application process.

SwissBoxing, the second governing body to quit the IBA because of concerns over the sport's Olympic future, last week reversed its decision after members complained the decision was taken without consultation.

An Irish Athletic Boxing Association vote to leave the IBA last week fell short of the required 75 per cent of ballots by four, despite support for joining World Boxing from the leadership.

The names of who is standing were not provided in today's electoral update, but World Boxing said more than 40 nominations had been received for roles as President, vice-president and on the Executive Board and as chair of the Sport and Competition Committee, the Medical and Anti-Doping Committee and the Finance and Audit Committee.

World Boxing was established in April aiming to safeguard the sport's place on the Olympic Games programme ©Getty Images

It claimed nominations came from 18 countries - which is six more member countries than they have publicly approved - and 11 of those standing are women.

A list of candidates is promised once the vetting process has been completed by an independent panel of three members without "any involvement or knowledge of World Boxing".

This list is to be published no later than 30 days before elections.

The date for elections is not yet known, but an announcement is planned early next month.

"Open, fair and transparent elections are a central element of World Boxing’s commitment to operating to the highest standards of governance," its secretary general Simon Toulson claimed,

"To receive such a strong response to World Boxing’s call for candidates is a clear indication of the desire for change that exists within international boxing, and it is a very positive sign to see that every office bearing position within the organisation will be contested by a diverse range of candidates at the inaugural Congress."

Canada, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Honduras and Sweden recently joined the United States, New Zealand, Australia, GB Boxing, England Boxing and The Netherlands as World Boxing's first members.

A group of 12 countries have joined World Boxing as its first members, but rivalling prize money at IBA events is proving a challenge to attract a wider exile to World Boxing ©IBA

An Interim Executive Board including officials such as GB Boxing chief executive Matthew Holt, USA Boxing President Tyson Lee and former IBA Presidential candidate Boris van der Vorst has led World Boxing since its founding.

The IBA describes World Boxing as a "rogue organisation" and told members to "be careful what you wish for".

It claims it is the "home of boxing" with 195 National Federations.

Despite losing its IOC recognition having already been suspended since 2019, the IBA's financial support and prize money are draws for many National Federations, although critics argue it is unsustainable for the long-term and securing boxing's place at the Olympic Games needs to be prioritised.

The IOC has confirmed boxing is set to remain at the Games for Los Angeles 2028, having been left off the initial programme due to the IBA'S governance issues.