The OCA held a workshop for esports athletes and officials due to participate at Hangzhou 2022 ©OCA

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has held an online workshop to prepare esports athletes and officials for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

The workshop was held in conjunction with the Asian Electronic Sports Federation and covered how to prevent competition manipulation, the election for the OCA Athletes' Committee, social media guidelines, and anti-doping procedures.

Esports is set to make its debut as a medal event in China, after serving as a demonstration sport at Jakarta-Palembang 2018, with competition scheduled across seven titles from September 24 to October 2.

"The workshop was conducted to give the esports community an insight into the workings and requirements of taking part in a major international multi-sport event representing the National Olympic Committee of each country or region," an OCA statement read.

"Dr Venera Abdulla, a member of the OCA anti-doping department, introduced various aspects of anti-doping, including the WADA Anti-Doping Education and Learning module, therapeutic use exemption and the procedure for testing during the Asian Games."

The workshop covered anti-doping protocols and how to prevent competition manipulation ©OCA
For the first time, all athletes at the Games are required to have an anti-doping certification, demonstrating that they understand the rules, before taking part.

Abudalla explained to the workshop participants how to register to the system to gain the certification. 

During the Games, esports is due to take place at the China Hangzhou Esports Centre.

The OCA's director of media and broadcast Jeans Zhou Jian said esports tickets were one of the best-selling of all 61 disciplines.

Medals are due to be won in Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Dream of the Three Kingdoms 2, EA Sports FC, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and Street Fighter V.

Hearthstone was originally to be included, but was dropped from the programme after NetEase ended its licensing agreement in China with Blizzard Entertainment at the beginning of 2023.