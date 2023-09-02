Four world-leading performances as Xiamen welcomes Diamond League back to China after four-year gap

Newly established world champions enjoyed mixed fortunes as the Chinese city of Xiamen’s 10-lane Egret Stadium hosted its first Wanda Diamond League meeting, with 2023 world-leading performances coming from Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Christian Coleman and Beatrice Chebet.

Ukraine’s Mahuchikh, 21, who won a first outdoor global women’s high jump title in Budapest a week ago, topped the podium again as she cleared 2.02 metres, equalling the best height recorded this season set by Australia’s Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Nicola Olyslagers.

Wanyonyi, Kenya’s 19-year-old 2021 world under-20 800 metres champion, missed world gold as he finished just 0.29sec behind Marco Arop, but he had sweet revenge in another compelling contest, getting home in a personal best of 1min 43.20sec, with the Canadian clocking 1:43.24, also a personal best.

Coleman, fifth in the men’s 100m final in the Hungarian capital, won in 9.83sec, equalling the time already recorded this season by Britain’s Zharnel Hughes and world champion Noah Lyles of the United States, with his compatriot Fred Kerley, the 2022 world champion, third in 9.96.

Italy's Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs finished seventh in 10.05.

The #XiamenDL crowd enjoyed that one!



Bin Feng snatches victory from Sandra Perkovic with the final throw of the competition in the discus.



67.41m and a place in the final for the Chinese star.

📷 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/vesD1rqALo — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) September 2, 2023

Kenya’s 23-year-old world 5,000m bronze medallist and world cross country champion Beatrice Chebet won the women's 3,000m in a 2023 best time of 8:24.05, finishing four seconds clear.

In what was the first Diamond League meeting to be hosted by China since 2019 due to restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, home fans welcomed a last-round throw of 67.41 metres that earned 2022 world champion and 2023 world bronze medallist Bin Feng victory in the women’s discus final.

That effort overhauled the opening lead of 67.32m set by Croatia’s double Olympic champion Sandra Perkovic.

Laulauga Tausaga of the United States, surprise winner of the women’s discus world title, was - like Arop - one of a number of Budapest champions to experience defeat in their first subsequent competition.

She finished third with 64.31m.

"After Budapest, we had made a detailed plan for this Diamond League," said Bin Feng.

"I stuck to the plan and I am happy with my execution today.

"For the coming Asian Games, I hope to break the Asian Games record and win the gold medal."

Photo finish in the 800m!



Emmanuel Wanyoni leads going into the final bend, Marco Arop overtakes, but Wanyoni rallies on the home straight to clock a PB and world lead of 1:43.20!

📷 @matthewquine pic.twitter.com/Re9NSNYUP3 — Wanda Diamond League (@Diamond_League) September 2, 2023

There was a similar experience for Grant Holloway, who secured his third consecutive world 110m hurdles title in Hungary.

The American nearly went down after hitting the last hurdle hard and held on to finish third in 13.12sec as the Jamaican who beat him to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics title - but took silver behind him in Budapest - Hansle Parchment, won in a season’s best of 12.96.

It was the 33-year-old's second best time, just 0.02 off his Jamaican record set in 2014.

Holloway’s compatriot Daniel Roberts was second in 13.03.

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango was another Budapest gold medallist who had to settle for second place as he managed 17.22m in a men’s triple jump won by Italy’s naturalised Cuban athlete Andy Diaz Hernandez, who leapt 17.43m in the final round.

But Serbia’s Ivana Vuleta backed up her first world outdoor title win with another victory, leaping a meeting record of 6.88m to take the women's long jump title ahead of Burkina Faso’s Marthe Koala and Nigeria’s Ese Brume.

The penultimate Diamond League meeting of the season is due to take place in Brussels on September 8, with Eugene in Oregon set to stage the two-day final on September 16 and 17.