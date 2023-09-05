Australia's team at the Paris 2024 Olympics is set to be supported by the food brand Old El Paso as official meal kit partner, following an agreement with the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC).

Old El Paso produces Tex-Mex foods including tacos, tortillas, seasoning and condiments, and is part of the American-based company General Mills.

It takes the number of partners for Australia's Olympic team up to 32, with existing deals including those with the 14 members of The Olympic Partner programme, sportswear brands Asics and Speedo and the Royal Australian Mint.

The AOC said the partnership with Old El Paso would "share the vibrancy of Mexican inspired food" and "create meaningful connections to support athletes in the lead-up, during and post the Olympics".

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll welcomed the latest partnership.

"Millions of Australians will be watching and cheering on our athletes as they take on the world in Paris, and that is only possible through the support of partners like Old El Paso," he said.

"From athletes refuelling after a long day's training, to families sharing a meal while watching Olympians represent Australia on TV, Old El Paso is a great fit for the Australian Olympic team and their fans.

"We look forward to building a special partnership with the Old El Paso team."

Australia earned a joint-record 17 golds at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but has not set a medal target for Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

General Mills Australia's vice-president and managing director Matt Salter expressed the brand's pleasure at working with the AOC.

"The Olympics is the pinnacle of sport and we know Aussies like to make some noise as we cheer the home team on together," he said.

"Nothing brings people and their communities together like sport or tucking into their favourite meals.

"The vibrancy of Old El Paso taco Tuesday means there's usually a little chaos and a lot of good noise and fun - just like the Olympics.

"Whether you like your tacos mild or spicy, crunchy or soft there is something for everyone when they enjoy Old El Paso at the dinner table.

"When people sit together over a Mexican food, it creates happy noise and genuine connections - the perfect way to support our Aussie athletes competing on a world stage in so many different sporting pursuits."

Australia is 10th on the all-time medals table for the Summer Olympics, and ranked sixth at Tokyo 2020 with a joint-record 17 golds, seven silvers and 22 bronzes.

However, it has not set a medal target for Paris 2024, which is less than one year away with the Olympics scheduled for July 26 to August 11.