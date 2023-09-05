First phase of World Taekwondo ADF Cares Programme in Nepal concludes

The first phase of the World Taekwondo Asia Development Foundation (ADF) Cares Programme in Nepal has been completed in the Kaski district.

A total of 87 students from the Birethanti Secondary School received special training as part of the programme.

According to The Himalayan, senior World Taekwondo referee Bodh Raj Giri conducted sessions during the initiative.

The event run by Nepal Taekwondo Association is sponsored by Um Hong Gil Human Foundation (UHGHF), ADF and World Taekwondo, saw students receive equipment.

The UHGHF is a Seoul-based organisation established in 2008 and has built 16 schools in Nepal.

World Taekwondo referee Bodh Raj Giri conducted sessions during the initiative ©Nepal Taekwondo Association

"On the occasion of the completion of the first phase, a competition was also organised among the trainees in the school," UHGHF said.

Bhan Bahadur Chand, vice president of Nepal Taekwondo Association, said that the second phase of the programme would begin soon, after "encouraging" signs during the first.

According to Haehoon Lim, country director of UHGHF, this is the first sports initiative undertaken by the organisation.

The World Taekwondo ADF Cares Programme began in 2016.

A similar initiative is taking place in Pakistan and is set to finish next year.