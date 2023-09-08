Oscar-winning actress and former Bond girl joins ITTF and ISU Presidents among candidates proposed as new IOC members

International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and International Skating Union (ISU) Presidents Petra Sörling and Kim Jae-youl of South Korea have been proposed to become International Olympic Committee (IOC) members, along with Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh, a former Bond girl.

They are among eight people nominated following today's IOC Executive Board meeting held online.

Yael Arad of Israel, Balázs Fürjes of Hungary, Cecilia Roxana Tait Villacorta of Peru, and Michael Mronz of Germany have been proposed as independent individuals, while Mehrez Boussayene, who is head of the Tunisian Olympic Committee (CNOT), has also been put forward.

All eight are due to be formally voted as IOC members at the Session in Mumbai from October 15 to 17.

"These candidates bring added value to the work of the IOC because of their experience and diverse expertise in different walks of life," said IOC President Thomas Bach.

"What they all have in common is their love of sport and their strong belief in the Olympic values and what the IOC stands for.

"Furthermore, the selection of four women reinforces the IOC’s commitment to gender equality by increasing the membership to 44 women, which brings the percentage of women up to 41.1 per cent."

The list of candidates for IOC member includes International Table Tennis Federation President Petra Sörling ©Getty Images

Sörling made history in November 2021 by becoming the first woman to be elected as President of the ITTF.

The Swedish official has served on the ITTF Executive Committee since 2009, had three terms as executive vice-president of finance and was chair of the Swedish Table Tennis Association for eight years.

Kim, the brother-in-law of tech giant and IOC sponsor Samsung’s de facto leader Lee Jae-yong, became the leader of the ISU in June 2022 after seeing off three of his rivals in a landslide election victory.

He became the first non-European to lead the ISU since its foundation in 1892.

He previously led the Korea Skating Union from 2011 and 2016 and was a member of the IOC Coordination Commission for Beijing 2022, having served as an executive vice-president of the Pyeongchang 2018 Organising Committee.

Among the other candidates include Yeoh, a Malaysian film star who made history this year when she became the first Asian woman to win Best Actress at the Oscars for her performance in the superhero comedy Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The 61-year-old Yeoh, a Malaysian, is also famous for starring in James Bond's Tomorrow Never Dies as well as other films including Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Kung Fu Panda 2.

In July, Yeoh married Frenchman Jean Todt, President of the International Automobile Federation from 2009 to 2021.

The list of candidates also features two Olympic medallists in Arad and Tait.

Arad was a top judoka, winning women's under-61 kilogram silver at Barcelona 1992 and picked up two medals.

She became the first woman to be elected President of the Olympic Committee of Israel in November 2021.

Tait was part of Peru's silver-medal winning volleyball team at Seoul 1988 and has also achieved medals at the World Championships and Pan American Games.

Hungary's Balázs Fürjes, who led Budapest's bid for the 2024 Olympics, is among the eight candidates seeking to become an IOC member ©ITG

Fürjes was the co-chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the recent World Athletics Championships in Hungary and is on the IOC Coordination Commission for the Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games.

He is also Hungary’s former State Secretary of the Prime Minister's Office responsible for the development of Budapest and led the Hungarian capital’s previous bid for the 2024 Olympics.

Mronz was notably head of the Local Organising Committee of the 2006 World Equestrian Games in Aachen and is a promoter of the BMW Open tennis tournament held annually in Munich.

Boussayène was re-elected as CNOT President for a third successive term in December 2021.

He was first elected in 2013 and is a currently serving a third-year term that is due to end in 2024.

The IOC has also published the list of seven members that will be seeking re-election this year with age limits taken into consideration.

Among those that are being proposed for another eight-year term is Prince Albert II of Monaco who was first elected in 1985.

Ukraine’s Valeriy Borzov, who claimed Olympic gold in the men’s 100 metres and 200m for the Soviet Union at Munich 1972, is the next longest serving IOC member on the list for re-election having joined the membership in 1994.

Prince Albert II of Monaco is among seven IOC members that are being put forward for re-election for another eight-year term ©Getty Images

Others on the list include Sweden’s Gunilla Lindberg, the secretary general of the Association of National Olympic Committees, and Pakistan’s Syed Shahid Ali who became IOC members in 1996 as well as Morocco’s Nawal El Moutawakel, a women’s 400m hurdles gold medallist at Los Angeles 1984 and Grand Duke of Luxembourg who joined in 1998.

Serbia’s United World Wrestling President Nenad Lalović, who is on the IOC Executive Board along with El Moutawakel, is also arriving at the end of his eight-year term as he bids for re-election.

Under the rules, the age limit is 80 for those elected as IOC members before December 1999 and 70 after that date.

Another decision made by the IOC Executive Board was to submit to the Session the extension of the terms of IOC members Luis Mejía Oviedo of Dominican Republic and Gerardo Werthein of Argentina for four years.

Mejía Oviedo, who is head of the Central America and Centro Caribe Sports and has been an IOC member since 2017, is set to reach the age limit of 70 at the end of this year.

It is being proposed that he should remain as a member from January 2024 until the end of 2027 due to his "pioneering role in promoting the Olympic Movement and its values through a national Olympic Channel".

The IOC is also proposing for Werthein, who is due to turn 70 at the end of 2025, to have a new term from January 2026 until the end of 2029.

Werthein became an IOC member in 2011 and has been on the Executive Board since 2020.

His position as chair of the Board of Directors for the Olympic Broadcasting Services has been cited by the IOC as a reason for the extension, insisting "because of the digital revolution, developments have to be followed up consistently".