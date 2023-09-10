The International Boxing Association (IBA) is seeking a female candidate representing the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) to succeed Elise Seignolle on its Board of Directors.

insidethegames exclusively revealed in May that Seignolle of the United States had resigned because USA Boxing left the IBA to join the breakaway World Boxing.

Although AMBC President Jose Laureano of Puerto Rico serves on the IBA Board, Seignolle's resignation meant there was no representative from the continent among the eight ordinary members.

The IBA is seeking nomination from National Federations within the Americas or the AMBC to fill the vacancy on the Board, with a deadline of October 10.

Applications are set to be vetted by the Boxing Independent Integrity Unit Nomination Unit based on criteria including expertise in finance, marketing, medical knowledge and sporting proficiency.

Candidates are due to be revealed on November 17, with elections taking place at the IBA Congress in Dubai on December 9.

IBA interim secretary general and chief executive Chris Roberts underlined the importance of regional representation on the Board.

"We are keen to broaden our horizons and bring in dynamic leadership that represents the rich tapestry of boxing communities across the Americas," Roberts said.

The IBA became the first-ever governing body to be expelled from the Olympic Movement in June because of long-standing issues with finances, governance and the credibility of competitions and a deterioration in its relations with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) under President Umar Kremlev of Russia.

World Boxing, established in April, hopes to take over Olympic recognition for the sport, which has already assured of its place at Los Angeles 2028 by the IOC.

The IBA has described World Boxing as a "rogue organisation", and has claimed its future outside of the Olympics lies in developing its competitions and "pro-style boxing".