Double Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl of Germany claimed two gold medals at the International Equestrian Federation European Dressage Championships in Riesenbeck.

Home favourite von Bredow-Werndl overcame Britain’s three-time Olympic gold medallist Charlotte Dujardin to seal the European crowns in both freestyle and special dressage.

The 37-year-old, riding TSF Dalera BB, delighted the home crowd when she clinched special gold after scoring 85.593 per cent.

Denmark’s Nanna Skobdorg Merrald, on board Blue Hors Zepter, sealed her first individual European medal with silver after registering 82.796 per cent.

Five-time European champion Dujardin, riding Imhotep. had to settle for bronze with 82.583 per cent.

Jessica’s je ne sais quoi!👌



Jessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB transported us to the romantic streets of Paris with their dreamy French-inspired Freestyle performance today at the #FEIDressage European Championship.



Prepare to be left in awe!🤩#UnitedByEquestrian pic.twitter.com/MXYFUxduFG — The FEI (@FEI_Global) September 10, 2023

Von Bredow-Werndl enjoyed more success on board TSF Dalera BB when she saw off the British challenge of Charlotte Fry and Dujardin in the freestyle competition.

The German rider took the title with an impressive score of 92.818 per cent, while Fry, riding Glamourdale, earned silver with 92.379 per cent.

Dujardin sealed another place on the podium when she finished on 91.396 per cent.

"The audience were so amazing, it was like I was being carried through the test," said von Bredow-Werndl in a report by Horse and Hound.

"The best word to describe my whole week here is grateful.

"I am so grateful to have such a wonderful dancing partner in Dalera, and to have her owner here and my family, my kids and all my team at home.

Today proved that remarkable talent certainly rises to the top at the #FEIDressage European Championships in Riesenbeck!🌟



The Grand Prix Special had the crowds on their feet as rJessica von Bredow-Werndl and TSF Dalera BB danced their way to glory.🏆#UnitedByEquestrian pic.twitter.com/OMEyuwqkj0 — The FEI (@FEI_Global) September 8, 2023

"It’s very special, and this never becomes normal."

Von Bredow-Werndl finished the week with three medals having also claimed silver in the team event.

On this occasion, Dujardin and Fry got the better of Bredow-Werndl and her German team-mates.

Dujardin and Fry teamed up with Gareth Hughes and Carl Hester to come out on top.

Von Bredow-Werndl, Matthias Alexander Rath, Isabell Werth and Federic Wandres claimed silver, while Denmark’s Skobdorg Merrald, Carina Cassøe Krüth, Daniel Bachmann Andersen and Andreas Helgstrand bagged bronze.