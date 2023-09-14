The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) is aiming to enter "targeted dialogue" with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) by December in a bid to win the rights to stage the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur are being proposed by the CNOSF as a joint French project to host the Games in seven years' time.

Plans were presented at yesterday’s CNOSF General Assembly where its President David Lappartient underlined the "unity" in France behind the bid and declared "it is decisive to play collectively to claim to win".

The meeting was being held just a week after Lappartient led a French delegation to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne where they were given the opportunity to discuss their proposals to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

Lappartient claimed that IOC President Thomas Bach was "very impressed" by the French proposal as he outlined the timeline for the bidding process.

"Our objective is to enter into a targeted dialogue when the IOC chooses one or more [sites], probably during the Executive Board meeting on December 1," said the IOC member in a report by Francs Jeux.

"We will present our sites by October 15, then we will have to go before the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games at the beginning of November."

The French Alpine regions of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur are behind the bid that was presented at the CNOSF General Assembly ©CNOSF

It was also revealed at the CNOSF General Assembly that the French candidacy would cost approximately €1.5 billion (£1.29 billion/$1.61 billion).

Some venues that were used during Albertville 1992 - when France last hosted the Winter Olympics are expected to form part of the plans.

Renaud Muselier, head of the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, attended the CNOSF General Assembly along with Gilles Chabert, a special advisor in charge of mountain at the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, who was present on behalf of the region’s President Laurent Wauquiez.

"We had two regions which were candidates," said Lappartient in a report by La Provence.

"We preferred to add rather than subtract.

"There will inevitably be a little more complexity, but it is also undoubtedly an opportunity to use places which are made for that."

French Paralympic and Sports Committee (CPSF) President Marie-Amélie Le Fur also expressed her support along with winter sport National Federations at the meeting which was attended by French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has thrown her support behind the Winter Olympic bid which is forecast to cost approximately €1.5 billion ©CNOSF

"The unity that we display for this candidacy, supported by the CNOSF, the CPSF, with the two Regions and the support of the state, was perfectly perceived by the IOC teams," said Lappartient.

"We speak with one voice.

"This morning, the Board of Directors unanimously confirmed its support.

"During this General Assembly, the support of the sports movement and the enthusiasm it showed for this candidacy reinforces our idea that it is decisive to play collectively to claim to win."

France is in "continuous dialogue" with the IOC, a non-committal phase of the new bidding process in which it engages with discussions with the Future Host Commission.

Other countries in talks with the IOC over bids for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics include Sweden and Switzerland.

The IOC had initially hoped to finalise a host for the 2030 Games at next month's Session in Mumbai.

But this was shelved with long-time frontrunner Sapporo's hopes dashed by the Tokyo 2020 corruption scandals in Japan, Vancouver in Canada failing to receive British Columbia Government support, and Salt Lake City in the United States preferring to stage the 2034 edition.