British-based barrister James Drake has been appointed head of the Panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that will decide later this month whether Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva violated anti-doping rules and should be disqualified from last year’s Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, it was announced today.

The King's Counsel will be joined on the CAS Panel of arbitrators by American Jeffrey Mishkin, who was nominated by the International Skating Union (ISU) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and Mathieu Maisonneuve, who was chosen by Valieva.

The behind-doors hearing is due take place in Lausanne on September 26, 27 and 28 with a reserve day on September 29.

Valieva will not travel to the Swiss city to attend the hearing and will instead give evidence via video, CAS revealed.

In January, an independent Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSDA) Disciplinary Committee ruled that Valieva had tested positive for the stimulant trimetazidine was through no "no fault or negligence" of hers and disqualified the results at the Russian Championships on December 25, 2021, the date of sample collection.

WADA, RUSADA and the ISU appealed against the decision and are seeking further sanctions.

WADA wants a four-year ban for Valieva, including disqualification of her results at Beijing 2022.

This would deny the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team figure skating gold at the Winter Olympics.

Valieva, however, is seeking a ruling from CAS that it lacks jurisdiction over WADA, ISU and RUSADA claims and that she did not commit a doping offence and should be reinstated in the results of the Russian Championships

In the alternative, she is seeking a ruling that she bears no fault or negligence or that the violation of the rules was not intentional, so that the period of ineligibility shall be at most two years and that no results shall be disqualified.

Kamila Valieva a four-year doping suspension if she loses her case the Court of Arbitration for Sport later this month ©Getty Images

At Beijing 2022, Valieva was only 15 and helped the neutral Russian team to gold with flawless execution.

She was the favourite for the singles title but insidethegames then exclusively revealed that she was at the centre of a doping scandal.

The medals were not awarded for the team event and Valieva displayed an error-strewn performance in the free skate and she slipped to fifth.

Second-placed United States, third-placed Japan and fourth-placed Canada are all in line for upgrades in the team event depending on the CAS decision.

Drake, an Australian by birth and who now based at 7 King's Bench Walk in London, has been involved in several high-profile CAS cases in the past, several involving Russia.

These included a CAS appeal in 2021 by several athletes banned as a result of WADA evidence uncovered during the investigation into Russia state-sponsored doping and a challenge against World Athletics’ decision to suspend the Authorised Neutral Athlete scheme before the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Russia lost on both occasions.

He was also chair of the CAS panel that heard a case by US sprinter Christian Coleman before Tokyo 2020 against a ban imposed for a series of whereabouts failures.

Drake's Panel reduced his length of suspension to a year but he still missed the Olympics.

Mishkin is the former chief legal officer for the National Basketball Association before becoming the head of sports practice at the law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Maisonneuve, meanwhile, is professor of law at Aix Marseille University and a member of the French Olympic Committee Sport Arbitration Chamber.

American lawyer Jeffrey Mishkin, left, and French lawyer Mathieu Maisonneuve, right, will join James Drake on the CAS Panel at the Kamila Valieva hearing ©Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Aix Marseille University

Among the arguments that Valieva is expected to present is that the banned drug could have entered her system after she drunk from a glass her grandfather had taken prescribed medication from.

"An urgent fact was needed as to how this could have gotten into her body at all. It was clear: the ingress was accidental," Philipp Shvetsky, doctor of Russia’s figure skating team at Beijing 2022, told the country’s official state news agency TASS in July.

"We talked with the Institute of Pharmacology - for the complete elimination of this dosage it takes from 24 to 72 hours, no more.

"Therefore - yes, this is the first thing, what could have come to our minds."

According to CAS, he proceedings are due to start on September 26 with a short opening submission from each party, followed by the hearing of fact witnesses.

The following day, the Panel will hear expert witnesses and on September 28 will hear the parties’ closing submissions and rebuttals.

Should additional time be required, the Panel and parties have reserved September 29.

Skaters from the three countries who finished behind the ROC at Beijing 2022 have expressed frustration due to the delays in medal ceremony.

The wait is set to go on for several more weeks, possibly months, even after the CAS hearing.

"Following the hearing, the Panel will deliberate and prepare the Arbitral Award containing its decision," CAS said in a statement.

"At this juncture, it is not possible to indicate when the final decision will be announced.

"The CAS Panel’s decision will be final and binding, with the exception of the parties’ right to file an appeal to the Swiss Federal Tribunal within 30 days on limited procedural grounds."

A late appeal from members of the United States team, who stand to be promoted to the Olympic gold if Kamila Valieva loses her case, to be represented at the CAS hearing has been rejected ©ITG

Earlier this month, a late attempt by the US skating team to be represented at the hearing was rejected by CAS.

"We make our request seeking much-needed transparency that we have been largely denied throughout this arduous process," the Americans wrote to CAS director general Matthieu Reeb in a letter.

"The outcome of this hearing has a material effect on our lives and careers, and as an affected party, we ask for the opportunity to observe a small part of the process that has concerningly remained hidden from view despite the international attention surrounding this case for the past year and a half.

"We are not the only ones affected - the Japanese and Canadian teams have also been unfairly enmeshed in this turmoil, and we ask that CAS consider granting a member of each team observer status as well.

"We are incredibly disappointed that over 500 days have passed since our Olympic triumph, and yet we still have not received our medals.

"But in no way do we intend to influence the outcome of this hearing, nor do we intend to be a distraction.

"Nothing can turn back the clocks on this saga, but being permitted to observe the hearing would be a small step towards achieving transparency that we skaters and the entire world deserve."

CAS said in today's statement, "The parties to the proceedings: RUSADA, the ISU, WADA and Ms Valieva (collectively, the parties), want privacy and have not requested that a public hearing be held.

"For that reason, on 5 September 2023, the CAS Panel denied a request filed by the 2022 United States Olympic Figure Skating Team for an observer to be permitted to attend the hearing on their behalf."