The International Boxing Association (IBA) has confirmed Chris Roberts as its new secretary general and chief executive.

Roberts was appointed to the role in June on an interim basis after George Yerolimpos was fired.

Yerolimpos left IBA following an email ballot in June 16 which voted by 15 to 1 to dismiss the Greek official.

This was confirmed shortly before the governing body was expelled from the Olympic Movement.

"Chris Roberts' proven leadership qualities, unwavering dedication, and insightful strategic vision make him exceptionally suited to steer our organization," IBA President Umar Kremlev said after Roberts' appointment.

"His wisdom, deep understanding of the sport, and industry, coupled with his commitment to IBA's goals, will inevitably propel the IBA to new heights of success.

"I have full confidence in Chris and his ability to serve the IBA well, along with its boxers and coaches worldwide."

Having joined the International Federation in 2021, Roberts served as IBA's development director and led the Referee and Judges Committee.

Before joining IBA, the former British Army officer held the role of chief executive of Boxing Scotland and was a member of the GB Boxing Board of Directors.

"I would like to thank the Board for their trust and support," Roberts said.

"I am wholeheartedly committed to working hard and doing my utmost for the IBA, taking on this mantle of responsibility, and shaping the organisation for future continued success.

"We have many challenges, but with the subject matter expertise that sits within the organisation, we are able to manage our objectives with the most desired and positive effect for our members.

"I feel privileged to be part of a great organisation, to support the President with his vision and to maintain the high level of commitment that is deserving of a world class international federation.

"The IBA wishes to assure its members, partners, and stakeholders that its unwavering dedication to its foundational principles and objectives remains intact."

Olympic boxing has undergone numerous changes this year, including the formation of a rival body called World Boxing in April.

The IBA was suspended by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 2019 due to financial and governance concerns before it became the first international sports federation to be banished.

The IOC is set to conduct boxing tournaments for the second consecutive Olympic Games at Paris 2024 and its director general Christophe De Kepper has "guaranteed" that the sport will feature at Los Angeles 2028.

World Boxing, described by the IBA as a "rogue organisation", has 16 members so far.

The new body is set to host its inaugural Congress on a date still to be decided in November.