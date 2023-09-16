United Russia to stage second Za Sambo forum in anniversary festivities

Political party United Russia is set to stage the second All-Russian Forum for its Za Sambo project in celebration of the sport's 85th anniversary this year.

The party is aiming to continue the popularisation of sambo through the initiative which saw a first forum take place in Omsk.

The second is due to take place under a theme of "Sambo - together for the future".

United Russia launched a commemorative boat in Saint Petersburg in July and has now also redecorated a public bus with the project logo.

It was unveiled in Tolyatti, a city in the Samara Oblast region, where United Russia head Alexander Zhivaikin is deputy chairman of the provincial Duma.

United Russia has redecorated a public bus with its Za Sambo logo with the aim of increasing the sport's popularity ©All-Russian Sambo Federation

The Sambo Federation of the Penza Region and the Federation of Physical Sports in Penza have also entered a partnership to develop the discipline.

The two hosted a tournament for young athletes in the virtual reality video game Warpoint.

Za Sambo forums have also taken place in Moscow and Stary Oskol while the Siberian Sambo Academy has hosted tournaments in the Novosibirsk region.

The event was dedicated to the Day of Solidarity to Fight against Terrorism, which is celebrated in Russia annually on September 3.

Global sambo competitions have traditionally been dominated by Russia, although its and Belarus' athletes are competing as neutrals at International Sambo Federation events due to the invasion of Ukraine.