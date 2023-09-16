Sri Lanka is set to compete in the Hangzhou 2022 rugby sevens men's tournament under the OCA flag ©Getty Images

The Sri Lankan men's rugby sevens team is set to compete under the Olympic Council of Asia flag at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games due to the country's National Federation being suspended by World Rugby.

Sri Lanka Rugby was punished in May by the World Rugby Council due to a "breach of bye-laws relating to political interference".

Consequently, the country is due to make an unofficial seventh rugby sevens appearance at the Games in the OCA colours of white, yellow, and orange.

The side has been drawn into Pool B of the 13-team men's tournament alongside South Korea and Chinese Taipei.

Defending champions Hong Kong highlight Pool A where they are set to meet the Philippines and Malaysia.

Sri Lanka are set to compete in OCA colours at the Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Athletics Field ©Hangzhou 2022
Thailand, Singapore, and three-time champions Japan make up Pool C while Pool D is comprised of UAE, hosts China, Afghanistan, and Nepal.

"Due to the suspension of Sri Lanka Rugby by World Rugby, the Sri Lanka men's team were not able to compete at the Asian Games," read an Asia Rugby statement. 

"Considering this, Asia Rugby's Executive Committee made a thoughtful decision to allow Sri Lankan athletes to compete under the OCA flag."

The team will participate in the Opening Ceremony on September 23 under the OCA banner but will not be a part of the Sri Lankan delegation for the curtain-raiser. 

In addition, if the team wins a medal the OCA anthem will be played.

The men's rugby tournament at Hangzhou 2022 is due to be contested by 13 sides, with Sri Lanka listed as OCA due to a World Rugby suspension ©OCA
Prior to the decision, several meetings were held between Asia Rugby, the Sri Lanka National Olympic Committee, and the country's Sports Ministry to ensure the athletes would not miss out on the quadrennial event. 

The Hangzhou 2022 men's rugby sevens tournament is scheduled to take place from September 24 to 26 at the Hangzhou Normal University Cangqian Athletics Field which is 36 kilometres from the Athletes' Village.

The women's competition is also due for the same dates and is set to feature teams from China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Kazakhstan, Singapore, and Thailand.

In November of last year, prior to the World Rugby suspension, Asia Rugby permitted Sri Lankan teams to compete under their NOC flag at its Sevens Series event.

Sri Lanka's best rugby sevens finish at the Asian Games came at Incheon 2014 and Jakarta-Palembang 2018 where the men's team finished fourth on both occasions.