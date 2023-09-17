Architects in Los Angeles have asked organisers of the 2028 Olympics and Paralympics to consult with them over their planning and to utilise their expertise.

The American Institute of Architects Los Angeles (AIA) has released an open letter sent to the Los Angeles 2028 Organising Committee seeking to work together on producing outcomes they say will be a “big win” for many in the community, Architect reports.

The letter states the need for Los Angeles 2028 to consider the importance of "placemaking" - which has come to mean transforming public spaces with community needs as a paramount factor.

Games organisers are asked to work together on "a progressive design agenda that benefits all while enshrining the region’s diversity and enhancing the events’ sustainable footprint."

The American Institute of Architects Los Angeles is seeking to collaborate with 2028 Olympics organisers over long-term renovation and transport improvements ©Getty Images

The Institute’s four key areas of focus for the Games organisers are that they should engage with the AIA and the architecture and design community, consider the expansion of their legacy mission, expand partnerships with "community stakeholders" and advance projects currently in the pipeline, and increase participation opportunities in the Games planning process.

"Let’s collaborate on building a resilient and inclusive community engagement framework and leverage the 2028 Olympic & Paralympic as an opportunity for this framework to serve as a sustainable legacy to improve the future of Los Angeles,” the letter signed by the chapter's President Leslie Sydnor, continued.

Numerous changes to the urban fabric of Los Angeles are already in process, including the accelerated development of different transport options, small-scale infrastructure projects, a refurbishment of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum stadium and other historic structures.

The AIA identify a particular need to consult over the current housing crisis and rising homelessness that could undermine the presentation of the Games.