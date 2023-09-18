The Queensland Government has been accused of failing to come up with a comprehensive transport plan before the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

With a major population influx expected in the coming years, it is predicted that the busy roads will not be able to keep up.

By 2036, four years after the Olympics and Paralympics, the population of Queensland is set to rise 6.5 million.

Speaking to the 7NEWS channel, Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli claimed that "Queenslanders are screaming out for a plan".

Grid locks and dangerous accidents will add to worrying trends for daily commuters, it was reported.

With a population boom expected in the lead up to the Games, there are also calls for making buses and trains cheaper so that Queenslanders can use more public transport.

"A lot of it comes down to driver behaviour but a lot of it comes down to the quality of our infrastructure as well," said Joshua Cooney of the Royal Automobile Club of Queensland.

"There is a bypass missing link on the Western side our city that needs to be completed.

"You cant expect people to shell out on public transport if they are not affordable."

Steve Minnikin, Shadow Transport Minister, pointed out that level crossings are another major obstacle to tackle before the Games.

"Queenslanders are spending up to 10,000 hours a year extra, sitting behind their wheel, waiting at open level crossings," he told 7NEWS.

In June, Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate claimed that it is important for the city's light railway to be extended to the airport to help with arrivals and departures for the Games.

Proposals for electric ferry service between Brisbane and the Gold and Sunshine Coasts were put forward earlier in the year by Member of the Committee for Brisbane Aaron Tham as an innovative solution to transportation woes.

However, Minister of Transport Mark Bailey has dismissed any problems relating to traffic and said that similar worries were present before the Gold Coast 2014 Commonwealth Games.

"Cross River Rail and Sunshine rail are under construction now.

"I remember a lot of hysteria leading into the CWG.

"The traffic would be terrible and an embarrassment, but it worked perfectly.

"There are a range of concessions readily available on public transport which we are committed to keeping."