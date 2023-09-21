OCA acting director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari has declared that "now it's Hangzhou's time to shine" as it stages the Asian Games for the first time ©OCA

Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) acting director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari has claimed that the postponement of the Asian Games here has been "worth the one-year wait" after being impressed by the "Olympic Games standard" venues.

The Chinese city was originally scheduled to stage the OCA’s flagship event in September last year only for it to be postponed by 12 months due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

China, which had imposed one of the world’s strictest stances in the battle against the coronavirus, was experiencing a rise in cases when the decision was taken to delay the Games.

Tiwari admitted it was "one of the hardest" calls the OCA has had to make but stressed that he was "absolutely convinced that it was the right decision to make at the time".

"There were too many uncertainties due to the lingering effects of the global pandemic, but now we can look forward to an open and safe Asian Games for athletes, officials and spectators alike," Tiwari said after hearing about preparations for the event due to open o Saturday (September 23). 

"This is what we all wanted, so it was worth the one-year wait to provide this special Asian Games atmosphere."

The decision to postpone the Asian Games over COVID-19 concerns was "one of the hardest" calls the OCA has had to make, according to acting director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari ©Getty Images

Restrictions placed on travel, which were vigorously enforced in China, meant that planning has had to be done by long-distance. 

"Although the OCA could not visit Hangzhou from 2020 to 2022, we had full confidence in the Local Organising Committee to keep the preparations on track," Tiwari said. 

"We have known from previous experience working with the Chinese sports authorities that no stone would be left unturned and no shortcuts would be considered in their meticulous planning and preparation.

"We are very happy for Hangzhou 2022 that all their hard work and dedication will soon come to fruition and that Asia and the world will witness a special Asian Games."

Tiwari is taking on the director general role on an interim basis after Husain Al-Musallam stepped aside while an International Olympic Committee (IOC) investigation into a controversial Presidential election at the General Assembly in July continues.

Al-Musallam was defeated by fellow Kuwaiti Sheikh Talal Fahad Al Ahmad Al Sabah at the meeting in Bangkok in a vote for the President’s role, however the IOC refused to recognise the result.

It has threatened to overshadow the Games but Tiwari said he was delighted with the organisation of Hangzhou 2022, with the Opening Ceremony set to take place on Saturday (September 23).

The venues for Hangzhou 2022 are being hailed as "Olympic Games standard" ©Getty Images

A record number of 12,500 athletes from 45 nations are set to compete at the Games that are due to run until October 8.

"I have visited Hangzhou several times, before and after the pandemic, and I have always been very impressed with the city and with its meticulous planning and preparations for the 19th Asian Games," said Tiwari.

"The competition venues are of Olympic Games standard, providing the best environment for the athletes to produce their best performances.

"The stadiums will also provide the spectators with a wonderful atmosphere to enjoy the competitions and feel a big part of the Asian Games.

"I have been impressed with other aspects, too, especially the related infrastructure such as the Asian Games Village, the Main Media Centre and official hotels.

"I really like the concept of the Asian Games Village, with three separate communities for the athletes, media and technical officials.

"The total capacity is around 20,000.

"I am sure everyone will enjoy the spacious, modern apartments and clean and green Village lifestyle."

Hangzhou is ready and prepared to host the delayed Asian Games, according to OCA director general Vinod Kumar Tiwari ©Getty Images

Tiwari is backing Hangzhou to stage another special event.

"My hopes for the Hangzhou Asian Games are that the Asian sports family can reunite after a five-year break - after the 18th Asian Games in 2018 - and that everyone will enjoy visiting Hangzhou," he said.

"We all recognise Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou as iconic cities in China - but now it's Hangzhou's time to shine."