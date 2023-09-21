Bin Salman vows to continue doing sportswashing if it increases GDP in Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has vowed that Saudi Arabia will continue doing sportswashing if it helps in increasing the nation's gross domestic product (GDP).

In a stunning admission, the ruler known as MBS said he doesn't "care" about any claims against his country.

The Gulf state has been accused of investing hundreds of millions of dollars in sport with critics arguing that it is to cover for the nation's poor human rights record.

The country is criticised for its use of death penalties and last year, it executed 81 men in a single day while women's rights abuses and restriction of free speech are among the numerous problems the state is accused of.

They are also slammed for the criminalisation of homosexuality and its role in the war in Yemen since 2015.

In 2018, Saudi Arabia's international reputation was damaged severely by the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, a US-based Saudi journalist who was a prominent critic of the Government.

"If sportswashing is going to increase my GDP by one per cent, then we'll continue sportswashing," Bin Salman said, in an interview with Fox News.

"I don't care.

Mohammed bin Salman chairs the PIF that led the takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United ©Getty Images

"I have one per cent growth in GDP from sport and I am aiming for another 1.5 per cent.

"Call it whatever you want - we are going to get that 1.5 per cent."

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) has put in more than £3 billion ($3.6 billion/€3.4 billion) in the Saudi Pro League (SPL), taking over four domestic football clubs - Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr.

They have poached some of the biggest names in world football with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar joining SPL.

Bin Salman chairs the PIF that led the takeover of English Premier League club Newcastle United.

It also launched the LIV Golf to rival the PGA Tour before a shock merger was announced in June.

Saudi Arabia has also invested in Formula One, boxing and tennis and has secured hosting rights for major events including the FIFA Club World in December this year.

They are also eyeing the 2034 FIFA World Cup as part of their ambitious plans.