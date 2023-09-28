World Table Tennis' (WTT) inaugural managing director Matt Pound has stepped down after three years in the role to return to Australia.

Pound is set to leave the commercial arm of the International Table Tennis Federation at the end of the month, having been instrumental in its launch in 2020 and subsequent growth.

"It has been an honour to be involved in the development, creation and growth of WTT," he said.

"We have built a product and a team that is changing the landscape of table tennis, with strong financial growth and investment into the sport and the product.

"It has been my pleasure to lead and grow the team which is delivering such high standards on a daily basis and giving their all for the company.

"I will miss the team, but I have strong belief in them that they are ready to continue growing WTT and take the sport to even new heights.

"I will now be enjoying the amazing skills of the top table tennis athletes as a fan, while also witnessing the ongoing growth of the WTT product, which holds a special place in my heart."

Matt Pound has been credited with helping to double table tennis' commercial revenue since the launch of WTT ©Getty Images

WTT credited Pound with contributing to a doubling in table tennis' commercial revenue and trebling of the fanbase.

Pound joined the ITTF as head of media in 2013, then became marketing director in 2018.

He had formerly served as communications and marketing manager at the International Modern Pentathlon Union, and operations manager at Table Tennis Australia.

ITTF Group chief executive Steve Dainton praised Pound for his work during his time with the sport.





ITTF Group chief executive Steve Dainton, right, had paid tribute to the role that Matt Pound, left, has played in the development of table tennis ©WTT

"First and foremost, I extend heartfelt thanks to Matt for his remarkable contributions over the past decade," Dainton said.





"He will forever be remembered as one of the founders of WTT and as someone who played a major role in advancing the commercial aspects of ITTF.

"I personally cherish the wonderful moments we shared, brainstorming how to adopt the best practices from other sports and advocating for change in our table tennis community.

"We have had numerous emotional and memorable moments, and Matt's absence will be deeply felt.

"I want to express my gratitude for his unwavering commitment to shaping WTT into what it is today.

"On behalf of the management, we wish Matt the very best in his forthcoming endeavours."