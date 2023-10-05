Saudi Arabia has confirmed it will bid for the 2034 FIFA World Cup - with Australia saying it is still exploring the possibility of entering the race for the tournament.

FIFA confirmed yesterday that only countries from Asia and Oceania will be eligible to bid for the flagship event in 11 years' time, as part of a rotational system of hosts.

A combined bid from Spain, Portugal and Morocco was named as the sole candidate for the 2030 World Cup - depending on approval at next year's FIFA Congress in Bangkok which is almost certain to be a formality.

Countries have been given just 25 days to decide whether to bid for 2034, meaning Australia does not have long to make such an important decision before the October 31 deadline.

This means that Saudi Arabia, which has long been planning a pursuit of the World Cup, could have a clear path to hosting the tournament.

The Saudi bid has already been backed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) - which Australia is also a member of - so any effort from down under may lack support from their own continent.

Australia would also need to co-bid with another country - likely New Zealand who it successfully staged the FIFA Women's World Cup with this year.

Saudi Arabia said it would deliver a "world-class tournament" in 2034.

The Kingdom had already announced last month that it was ending its interest in jointly hosting the 2030 tournament alongside Egypt and Greece to focus on 2034 instead.

Australia co-hosted this year's FIFA Women's World Cup with New Zealand ©Getty Images

"We believe the time is right for Saudi Arabia to host the FIFA World Cup," said Yasser Al Misehal, President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF).

"Our bid is driven by a love for the game and a desire to see it grow in every corner of the world.

"We want to celebrate our football culture and share our country with the world.

"We are embracing Saudi Arabia's enthusiasm for innovation and growth as we make our bid for this iconic tournament.

"The Kingdom’s transformation journey is the driving force behind our bid.

"We are committed to hosting an exceptional event that celebrates the game, captivates players and fans, and inspires future generations.

"To be in a position to bid to host a FIFA World Cup is only possible with the full support of the Kingdom’s leadership and we thank them for their continued commitment to drive the country forward and open up new opportunities."

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson said the country was also considering bidding for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup.

"As stated previously, Football Australia is exploring the possibility of bidding for the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and/or the FIFA World Cup 2034," he said.

"We are encouraged that after the hugely successful FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and FIFA Women's World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023, the football family of Asia and Oceania will once again have the opportunity to showcase their ability to welcome the world and host the best FIFA tournaments."

Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Cup in 2027 and if awarded the World Cup will inevitably face criticism for sportwashing - due to the country's human rights record.

The country staging the tournament could also mean another World Cup in November and December to avoid the heat of July and August - as was the case in Qatar last year.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa has backed Saudi Arabia's bid, but Australia is also a member of the organisation ©Getty Images

Some of the world's best players have been attracted to the Saudi Pro League, with clubs in the oil-rich kingdom paying huge transfer fees and wages as part of a new found interest in football.

AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa gave his support to the Saudi bid.

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be hosting the AFC Asian Cup in 2027 and this will be a historic first for them," he said.

"We have full confidence that the SAFF will deliver an extraordinary AFC Asian Cup, and carry this same belief into delivering an unforgettable FIFA World Cup, offering an excellent opportunity to football fans from across the world to experience a unique and spectacular celebration of the beautiful game."

The 2030 World Cup will also include opening matches in Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - to celebrate the centenary of the first World Cup in 1930.