Toyota promises "mobility for all" through Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics fleet

The Olympic Partner (TOP) programme member Toyota has unveiled its fleet for next year's Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, promising to provide "mobility for all".

The Japanese manufacturer joined the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) top-tier sponsorship programme in 2015 with exclusive rights in the vehicles, mobility support robots and mobility services category.

Its Paris 2024 fleet for athletes, officials, volunteers, accredited media and spectators includes 2,674 electrified vehicles and 700 last-mile mobility solutions.

The passenger fleet is most populated by 1,153 battery electric vehicles, of which 150 are wheelchair accessible, and 845 hybrid electric vehicles.

It also includes 500 fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and 176 plug-in hybrid electric cars.

The last-mile mobility solutions include 250 accessible people movers, 200 wheelchair e-pullers, 190 C+Walk T and 60 C+Walk S.

The C+ Walk personal battery electric vehicles are three-wheeled, with the T version standing and available for staff and volunteers and the S version seated and available for athletes, organisers and volunteers.

The wheelchair e-pullers are set to be available through the Kinto Share mobile app from the Paris 2024 Paralympics Village.

Toyota’s fleet includes up to 10 different hydrogen mobility applications, including two FCEV buses.

Toyota's fleet for next year's Games in Paris includes 2,674 electrified vehicles and 700 last-mile mobility solutions ©Getty Images

Toyota Motor Europe President and chief executive Yoshihiro Nakata claimed it had put inclusivity at the heart of its plans, in liaison with the IOC and International Paralympic Committee (IPC).

"When everyone is free to move, we are one step closer to the inclusive and sustainable society that Toyota is committed to building," he said.

"That is what ‘mobility for all’ means to us at Toyota.

"We share this vision with the IOC and the IPC.

"We want to support the athletes who devote their lives to sports and remove barriers to exercise their freedom to move."

Paris 2024 Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet claimed Toyota’s fleet would help to reduce the carbon footprint of the Games.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet said "our work with Toyota is becoming more concrete every day" ©Getty Images

"Working with Toyota as global mobility partner of the Paris 2024 Games enables us to act towards a more accessible and inclusive mobility," he said.

"And a more responsible one, too, as we focus on our goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent for the Paris 2024 Games, in comparison with previous editions.

"To this end, Toyota’s innovative approach to new technologies is essential.

"With less than a year until experiencing the Games of a new era, our work with Toyota is becoming more concrete every day, and we are very happy about it."

Next year’s Olympics are scheduled for July 26 to August 11, followed by the Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.