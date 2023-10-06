The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has revealed plans for a new Paralympic Flame Lighting Ceremony at the movement's birthplace of Stoke Mandeville to debut for Paris 2024.

Stoke Mandeville in Britain held the first Stoke Mandeville Games in 1948, a precursor to the inaugural Paralympic Games in Rome in 1960.

Since the Sochi 2014 Winter Paralympics, a Heritage Flame Lighting event has taken place there to contribute towards the Paralympic Flame in the host nation, but the IPC has unveiled plans for a standalone ceremony similar to the lighting of the Olympic Flame at Olympia in Greece.

The Paralympic Flame Lighting Ceremony has been planned by the IPC, the British Paralympic Association (BPA) and Stoke Mandeville-based charity WheelPower.

A date for the Flame lighting is yet to be announced, but the Relay is due to start in April 2024.

Further details on what the ceremony will entail have been promised in due course.

Stoke Mandeville has held a Heritage Flame Lighting Ceremony since Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

IPC President Andrew Parsons said the plans being unveiled were timely with Paralympic Day planned in Paris on Sunday (October 8) and the launch of ticket sales for next year's Paralympic Games on Monday (October 9).

"It is fitting that 75 years on from those historic first Stoke Mandeville Games and on the eve of ticket sales for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games we are announcing that Stoke Mandeville will play an even greater role in all future editions of the Paralympic Games," the Brazilian official said.

"The Paralympic Movement owes Stoke Mandeville and Sir Ludwig Guttmann a huge debt of gratitude.

"What started out as a small-scale sport event in 1948 at the back of a rehabilitation hospital for 16 injured war veterans has now become the world’s third biggest sport event.

"At the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games 4,350 exceptional athletes from 180 countries will compete in 22 sports, while a cumulative audience of 4.1 billion will watch on TV.

"Through his pioneering techniques, Sir Ludwig changed the world with sport, something that is central to the IPC today.

"With this new concept for the flame lighting, we want to honour the history of the Paralympic Movement but also highlight the evolution of the Paralympic Games since the first edition in Rome, Italy, in 1960."

IPC President Andrew Parsons said "we want to honour the history of the Paralympic Movement but also highlight the evolution of the Paralympic Games" ©Getty Images

BPA chief executive Dave Clarke said "starting the flame’s journey at Stoke Mandeville is fitting recognition of its role as the catalyst for what has grown to be such a powerful global sporting movement".

WheelPower chief executive Martin McElhatton added "it is wonderful that the role Sir Ludwig and Stoke Mandeville played in igniting the Paralympic Movement will be part of all future Paralympic Games Torch Relays".

Paris is due to stage the Paralympic Games for the first time from August 28 to September 8 next year.