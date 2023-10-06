The European Olympic Committees (EOC) General Assembly has approved constitutional changes here, including term limits for the Executive Committee and a move to appoint a chief executive early next year.

It is claimed the changes will increase the professionalism of the continental body, and they were approved by 36 votes to one, with one abstention.

The Olympic Partner programme member Deloitte has been tasked with the search for a secretary general, and is due to create a shortlist with a view to finalising an appointment at the beginning of next year.

The new chief executive is set to support long-serving secretary general Raffaele Pagnozzi of Italy, who has held the role since 2006.

Pagnozzi would continue to be responsible for constitutional matters at the EOC, but the chief executive would take charge of daily operations.

EOC 52nd General Assembly kicks off in Istanbul 🇹🇷 with President @SpyrosCapralos welcoming the over 300 participants from NOCs, EFs and Olympic movement. #EOCGA2023 pic.twitter.com/1nhLmPNSHb — The EOC: home of the European Games & EYOF (@The_EOC) October 6, 2023

Asked by Dutch Olympic Committee*Dutch Sports Federation President Anneke van Zaken-Nieberg if this would be reviewed in the coming years to ensure there is no duplication of the role, EOC President Spyros Capralos replied it is always "open to change".

The General Assembly also accepted a three-term limit for members of the Executive Committee, meaning each member can serve for a maximum of 12 years.

However, this will not apply retroactively, so the three-term limit applies from the next elections.

More follows.