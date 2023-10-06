India won men's hockey gold in Hangzhou to seal a Paris 2024 place ©Getty Images

The Indian men's hockey team has secured its place at the Paris 2024 Olympics following a dominant victory here at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games.

India is the most successful men's hockey nation in Olympic history with eight titles but have not won the gold medal since Moscow 1980.

Led by head coach Craig Fulton, the Men in Blue dismantled reigning champions Japan 5-1 in tonight's final at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium.

It was a cagey affair in the opening 15 minutes before a Manpreet Singh thunderbolt broke the deadlock in the second period.

Harmanpreet Singh doubled the lead seven minutes later before goals from Amit Rohidas and another Manpreet Singh finish put the match beyond doubt.

Abhishek made it five for India before Seren Tanaka bagged a consolation for Japan nine minutes from time.

A historic result was found in the men's basketball final as the Philippines beat Jordan 70-60 and earn gold in the tournament for the first time in 61 years.

Uzbekistan enjoyed a rhythmic gymnastics double as they claimed the team all-around crown.

Takhmina Ikromova and Evelina Atalyants finished first and second with just 0.050 points separating them in the women's individual all-around event which helped to guide the country to the team title.

It was a busy day of combat sports today with gold medals being won in each of wrestling, karate, and ju-jitsu. 

The Philippines won the men's Asian Games basketball tournament for the first time in 61 years ©Getty Images
The Philippines won the men's Asian Games basketball tournament for the first time in 61 years ©Getty Images

Karate had its final day of competition which saw Vietnam prevail in the women's team kata gold medal contest ahead of Malaysia.

Nguyễn Thị Ngoan was unable to double it as she got whitewashed 9-0 by Gong Li in a one-sided women's under-61 kilograms kumite final. 

Japan had a good day in the wrestling events with one gold, one silver, and two bronzes.

The victory came courtesy of Toshihiro Hasegawa who got the better of North Korean Han Chong-song.

Han's neighbours from South Korea had an impressive day of archery as Lee Woo-seok, Oh Jin-hyek, and Kim Je Deok claimed the men's recurve archery team gold medal.

They got off to a tremendous start with a perfect score of 60 en route to beating India 5-1 overall.

The result ensured they secured a team recurve double as the women's side edged out China 5-3 in the decider.

Abdullah Waleed Sharbatly continued his excellent form from the Games as he won the individual equestrian jumping final with a time of 75.14 seconds.

Toshihiro Hasegawa, blue, recorded Japan's sole wrestling gold medal of the day with victory over North Korean Han Chong-song ©Getty Images
Toshihiro Hasegawa, blue, recorded Japan's sole wrestling gold medal of the day with victory over North Korean Han Chong-song ©Getty Images

It sees him add to his team title secured earlier with Saudi Arabia. 

The day began in the water with the women's swimming marathon which saw Wu Shutong take the women's gold medal after overtaking Japan's Airi Ebina late on.

Ebina led for the vast majority of the race but dramatically slowed part way through the sixth and last lap of the 10-kilometre event.

China's aquatic success came to an end in the men's 1000-metre dragon boat final as they were overtaken by Indonesia in the last quarter.

However, the two countries switched positions in the men's final with China winning by 3.9 seconds.

The host nation also excelled in the mind sports events, with two gold medals on the final day of bridge.

The first of their golds came in the women's team event where Ran Jingrong, Huang Yan, Liu Yan and Yu Xiuting helped the hosts to a 51-23 victory.

China then defeated Chinese Taipei again, with Hu Junjie, Wang Jian, Zhang Yu and Dai Jianming triumphant in the mixed team final.

Competition is set to continue tomorrow with the penultimate day of action that sees 46 gold medal events scheduled.