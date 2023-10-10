An executive at publisher Kadokawa - which printed the Tokyo 2020 programme - has been handed a suspended prison sentence for his role in the corruption scandal embroiling the Games.

Toshiyuki Yoshihara was charged with conspiring with the company's chairman Tsuguhiko Kadokawa in a bid to receive favourable decisions when Olympic sponsors were chosen.

A total of JPY69 million (£377,000/$463,000/€437,000) was reportedly paid to Haruyuki Takahashi, a former member of the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee.

Tokyo District Court's presiding judge Yoshihisa Nakao said Yoshihara wanted the company to have an "edge" in becoming a sponsor, which he believed would enhance its brand power.

Kadokawa Group was eventually chosen as a Tokyo 2020 sponsor and published guidebooks as well as the Games programme.

Sixty-five-year-old Yoshihara avoided prison time as he expressed remorse and his wife promised to "watch over him", AP reported.

"The belief in the fairness of the Games has been damaged," Nakao said.

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, the company's chairman, was bailed in April and is also facing charges ©Getty Images

Kyoji Maniwa, another senior official at Kadokawa, was handed a suspended sentence in June after being accused of depositing money into Takahashi's account.

Tsuguhiko Kadokawa, who is 79, is also facing charges and was released on bail in April after being detained for seven months.

Takahashi is a former executive at advertising company Dentsu, which had a deal with Tokyo 2020 to find sponsors.

His trial is yet to begin with 10 people having now received suspended sentences as part of the scandal.

Other companies indicted include clothing firm Aoki Holdings, which kitted out Japan's Olympic team, and mascot maker Sun Arrow.

Advertising firms ADK and Daiko, and consultant company Amuse, have also been impacted.