The Hungarian Olympic Committee (MOB) has backed a candidacy from three-time back-to-back Olympic men's sabre fencing champion Áron Szilágyi for the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Athletes' Commission elections alongside next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Szilágyi was selected from a shortlist of six candidates by a three-member Committee consisting of MOB President Zsolt Gyulay, IOC honorary member Pál Schmitt and the current Hungarian member of the IOC Athletes' Commission Dániel Gyurta.

London 2012 men's 200 metres breaststroke champion Gyurta is set to reach his term limit of eight years in office at next year's Olympic Games in Paris.

Szilágyi won men's sabre individual golds at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, and contributed to a team bronze at the latter Games in the Japanese capital.

He additionally was crowned individual world champion for the first time last year, and won team golds at the World Fencing Championships with Hungary in 2007 and 2023.

The 33-year-old is a member of the MOB Athletes' Commission and a former chair of the International Fencing Federation Athletes' Commission, and thanked the MOB for its support.

If elected, he hopes to help "improve the situation, preparation and opportunities of athletes" and resolve issues of "dual career, financial career program or equality of opportunity".

Szilágyi also insisted "potential membership does not influence, and even supports, an active sports career", so did not rule out targeting Los Angeles 2028.

MOB vice-president Tamás Deutsch expressed the importance of ensuring Hungary's representation in the IOC Athletes' Commission.

Áron Szilágyi is hoping to replace Dániel Gyurta as a Hungarian representative on the IOC Athletes' Commission ©Getty Images

"We try to put more Hungarian representatives all around the IOC and family," he told insidethegames.

"The Athletes' Commission is always a priority for us.

"We are very proud about our success in this sport and all the different events, so we try to build up as much as possible in our country."

Four elected positions onto the IOC Athletes' Commission are set to be available at the Paris 2024 Olympics, requiring athletes from four different sports.

Those elected would be put forward for election as IOC members by the Session.

Along with Gyurta, the terms of Germany's Britta Heidemann, Jordan's Nadin Dawani, Russia's Yelena Isinbayeva, Egypt's Aya Medany, South Korea's Ryu Seung-min and New Zealand's Sarah Walker are set to come to an end in August next year.

Of the 23 members on the Athletes' Commission, 12 are elected and 11 appointed.

A full list of candidates for next year's elections is set to be published at least two months before Paris 2024.