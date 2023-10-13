Exclusive: IOC rules that Sheikh Ahmad did interfere in OCA election to get brother elected as President

Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah did try to influence the result on behalf of his brother Sheikh Talal Fahad al-Ahmad al-Sabah in the election to choose a successor to him as President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), an International Olympic Committee (IOC) investigation has ruled.

The findings of the report, presented to the IOC Executive Board during its second day of meetings here and which insidethegames has obtained a copy of, conclude that Sheikh Talal should be prevented from standing again when the election is re-run.

The decision means that the House of Sabah will almost certainly lose control of the OCA for the first time since it was founded in 1982 by the brothers' father Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Talal replaced Sheikh Ahmad, who had led the OCA for 30 years until 2021, when he beat fellow Kuwaiti Husain Al-Musallam, the organisation's director general and President of World Aquatics, at the OCA General Assembly in Bangkok on July 8 by 24 votes to 20.

Sheikh Ahmed stepped aside as President of the OCA in September 2021 following a guilty verdict against him by a Geneva court in a forgery case, which he is now waiting to hear the outcome of an appeal.

Sheikh Ahmad, now a senior member of the Kuwait Government, had travelled to the capital in Thailand to lobby on behalf of his brother in direct opposition to a warning not to from the IOC's chief ethics and compliance officer Pâquerette Girard Zappelli.

She had claimed that it "could be considered as an interference within the OCA activities".

Sheikh Talal Fahad al-Ahmad al-Sabah is now a senior member of the Kuwait Government and used the country's Embassies in Asia to help lobby for his brother, the IOC report alleged ©Getty Images

Zappelli has criticised the lack of action taken by the OCA about Sheikh Talaal before and following the election.

"It appeared from the OCA's Election Process Review that Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah did not fulfil the eligibility conditions defined by the OCA Constitution," she wrote in a letter to the OCA's Acting President Randhir Singh.

"As neither an individual nor an Executive Board can overrule the provisions of a Constitution, the candidate should have been declared ineligible from the outset.

"In addition to this, it appeared from such OCA Election Process Review that third parties interfered in favour of one of the candidates, namely Sheikh Talal Fahad Al-Ahmad Al Sabah, which also constitutes a breach of the OCA’s election rules.

"However, the OCA did not take any action."

The IOC report claimed that they gathered evidence from several witnesses which "demonstrated the instances of interference by Sheikh Ahmad personally and through his Governmental positions as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, in particular via the intervention of the Embassies of Kuwait abroad."

The report claimed that Sheikh Ahmad had travelled to the election in Thailand's capital on a private jet via New Delhi, Hong Kong, Seoul, Tashkent and Dushanbe, Tajikistan's capital where he met Emomali Rahmon, President of both the country and its National Olympic Committee.

He was accompanied by Haider Farman, the OCA's former director for Asian Games, it is alleged.

"The reason for Sheikh Ahmad’s presence in Bangkok was also corroborated by individual witnesses, who need to remain anonymous, confirming that they were asked to meet with him for the purpose of this election during their stay in Bangkok," the report said.

Following events in Bangkok, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah, already self-suspended as a member of IOC as a result of his conviction in Switzerland, was banned for three years and the IOC refused to recognise the result of the election.

Witnesses, who needed to remain anonymous, according to the report, provided eye-witness accounts of how Sheikh Ahmad influenced the OCA election in favour of his brother ©OCA

"It is the responsibility of the OCA’s bodies to draw their conclusions from such interference and breach of the OCA Constitution and rules, in particular by preventing all individuals involved in the breach of the OCA rules, as well as all individuals who may be linked to them, from being part of the OCA’s next elections," the IOC report concluded.

"It is now the OCA’s responsibility and duty to take appropriate decisions, in particular with regard to the four points of action mentioned in the Report," Zappelli wrote to Singh.

"We understand that you will convene an OCA Executive Board meeting as soon as possible in order to approve and implement these steps."

Sheikh Ahmad and Sheikh Talal last month both filed appeals to the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) against the IOC decisions following the elections.

Sheikh Talal had not cooperated with the IOC during the investigation, claiming he wanted to wait first for the outcome of the hearing at the Lausanne-based CAS.

Al-Musallam is exonerated in the report and seems likely to stand again when the election is finally re-run.